Zara Hatke Zara Bachke: Sara Ali Khan-Vicky Kaushal’s chemistry in Tere Vaaste is a perfect treat for Monday

All eyes are on Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal ever since their new film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke was announced. The actors kickstarted the promotions of their film with a bang in Mumbai where they launched the trailer of their song. Recently the first song from their film, Phir Aur Kya Chahiye was released and in no time it has become close to everyone’s hearts. Well, currently Sara and Vicky are in Jaipur where they are promoting their film in quite a unique style. Today, the actors launched the second song from their film titled Tere Vaaste.

Tere Vaaste from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke released

This one from Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is yet another romantic number that beautifully showcases the romance of Kapil and Somya. Tere Vaaste is a soothing melody that sees Vicky Kaushal declare his heartfelt affection for Sara Ali Khan, and promise the moon to his lady love. The song captures the sweeping magic of love, with Vicky and Sara’s on-screen chemistry serving as the perfect cherry on top. The duo looks like a match made in heaven as they romance each other while roaming the picturesque streets of Indore. What makes the tune even more special is its soulful and sublime lyrics. Composed by Sachin-Jigar, with vocals by Varun Jain, Shadab Faridi, Altamash Faridi, and Sachin-Jigar, the track has been penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan talk about the song

Talking about the song, Vicky Kaushal says, “This song is beautiful because it is simple and heart touching. While our first track had a soulful charm, this tune will also walk straight into everyone's heart”. Sharing her thoughts on the track, Sara Ali Khan says, “Tere Vaaste has a sweet and old school essence. It was a lot of fun shooting this song with Vicky, and the tune is a delight to the ears too”.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke follows the unique story of Kapil and Soumya, a married couple that was once madly in love, but can’t stand each other now. As the sword of divorce hangs over this duo, what happens next forms the crux of the Laxman Utekar directorial.

