Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success bash: Vicky Kaushal-Sara Ali Khan pose happily; Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah join in

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, which released in theatres on 2nd June, has been performing well at the box office. The film closed slightly over Rs 35 crores nett after week one and, crossed the Rs 50 crore mark in just 10 days! To celebrate the success of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, the team of the film came together for a bash last night which was attended by Vicky, Sara, director Laxman Utekar, producer Dinesh Vijan, as well as other celebrities such as Kriti Sanon, Tamannaah Bhatia, Varun Sharma etc.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success bash

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan were seen posing happily together as they arrived at the venue for the success bash of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. Vicky was seen rocking a black hoodie with the film’s name printed over it, along with black pants. Meanwhile, Sara was also seen in a white t-shirt with ‘Zara Hatke Zara Bachke’ written over it. She paired it with baggy blue denim. Kriti Sanon joined in the celebrations, and was seen hugging Vicky Kaushal as she arrived for the bash. They were seen chatting with each other when Sara joined them and hugged Kriti too.

Kriti looked gorgeous in a blue halterneck dress. Meanwhile, Tamannaah Bhatia was also spotted at the bash in a black full-sleeved mini-dress with a cut-out at the waist. Vicky Kaushal’s father Sham Kaushal, music composer duo Sachin Jigar, Sriram Raghavan, and others were also spotted at the bash.

Set in Indore, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke revolves around a married couple, Somya and Kapil, who fake their divorce in an attempt to get a flat for themselves through a government scheme. The film is helmed by Laxman Utekar, and it marks Vicky and Sara’s first onscreen collaboration.

Vicky Kaushal will next be seen in Meghna Gulzar’s Sam Bahadur. On the other hand, Sara has Homi Adajania’s Murder Mubarak next. She also has Ae Watan Mere Watan, Metro In Dino in the pipeline.

