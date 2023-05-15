Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch: Here’s why Sara Ali Khan wants single actors to work with her

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most loved actresses in Bollywood. She has been grabbing all the limelight ever since her film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke with Vicky Kaushal was announced. The trailer of the film was released today in Mumbai and the actors kick-started the promotions with a bang. At the press conference today, both Vicky and Sara were asked several questions and they happily answered them all. Did you know that whichever actor Sara has worked with, mostly gets married? The Attrangi Re actress joked about the same and sent out a message for all the single actors who wish to get married.

Sara Ali Khan’s message for all the single actors

During the press conference of the trailer launch event of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Sara Ali Khan revealed that Vicky Kaushal is the fourth actor who got married after shooting for a film with her. For the unversed, Sara has worked with Varun Dhawan in Coolie No. 1, who got married to Natasha Dalal later. Then she shot for Simmba with Ranveer Singh, who got married to Deepika Padukone. Vikrant Massey too makes it to this list, who shot with Sara for Gaslight and went on to get married to Sheetal. Last but not least comes Vicky who shot for Zara Hatke Zara Bachke and got married to Katrina Kaif. Sending out a message for all the single actors, Sara joked, “If any actor wants to get married, he should do a film with me.”

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Sara Ali Khan talks about her biggest regret, 'There are parts of 2019 where I wasn't very honest'