Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer Launch: Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal take a ‘hatke’ grand entry, Watch

It is a big day for Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal as well as their fans since the trailer of their film Zara Hatke Zara Bachke is all set to be released today. We all know that every actor and every filmmaker tries to do something different at their trailer launch and it looks like both these stars started the promotions with a bang. Sara chose to ditch her car and arrive in a true Mumbaikar style in an auto rickshaw to pick up her co-star Vicky after which both of them took a stopover at Juhu Beach before they reached the venue of the trailer launch.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal’s grand entry at the trailer launch

Sara Ali Khan looked gorgeous in an all-yellow traditional attire. She chose to wear a yellow coloured saree that she paired with a yellow sleeveless blouse. The actress looked beautiful as she left her hair open and went desi. Vicky Kaushal on the other hand looked dapper in his denim on denim look. He wore a ripped denim jacket that he paired over blue jeans. He wore a white tee and white sneakers. Both the stars arrived in an auto-rickshaw at the trailer launch amidst dhol playing in the background. It was quite a lively sight to see both the Zara Hatke Zara Bachke stars to dance on the beats of the dhol. Later, Vicky can be seen taking the dhol from one of the men playing it and flaunting his skill of playing the dhol while Sara danced on his tunes.

Check it out:

Jio Studios & Dinesh Vijan present Zara Hatke Zara Bachke. A Maddock Films production, produced by Dinesh Vijan and Jyoti Desphande, directed by Laxman Utekar, and written by Laxman Utekar, Maitrey Bajpai and Ramiz Khan The family entertainer led by Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan is slated to release in cinemas on 2nd June 2023.

