Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Trailer: Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal's entertainer promises fun, confusion and drama

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan are undeniably among the most popular and talented Bollywood actors. So it is no surprise that fans have been eagerly waiting for them to share screen space in Laxman Utekar’s next. Sara and Vicky are gearing up for the release of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, and just yesterday, they took to their Instagram account to officially reveal the title of the film. In their posts, they also revealed that the trailer will drop today, that is, on 15th May. Now, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer has finally released!

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan starrer Zara Hatke Zara Bachke trailer

The trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke begins by portraying 'Side A' of the story. Vicky and Sara play the roles of an Indore-based married couple Kapil and Somya. We get a glimpse of their blossoming love, and how happy their families were initially. The trailer quickly switches to 'Side B' which shows Kapil and Somya fighting with each other, and heading for a divorce, leaving their families shocked, with everyone questioning what went wrong. The trailer gives a glimpse of the rollercoaster ride of romance, drama and comedy. Check out the trailer of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke below!

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal arrived for the trailer launch of Zara Hatke Zara Bachke in Mumbai in an auto-rickshaw. Sara looked stunning in a yellow saree, while Vicky Kaushal looked dapper in a white tee, paired with a denim jacket, and blue jeans.

Meanwhile, in January last year, Sara Ali Khan announced the wrap of the film with a lengthy post, in which she wrote that she couldn’t believe it’s over. She thanked director Laxman Utekar for giving her the role of Somya.

“Thank you for all the guidance, patience and support. Thank you for always being so understanding and always pushing me to do better and better. @vickykaushal09 every day with you on set has been a blast. From enjoying Punjabi songs and bonfires to early morning drives and copious cups of chai. Thank you for making this journey so memorable for me. You’re one of the most humble, talented and gifted actors I’ve met, and I’m so privileged that I got to share screen space with you and learn so much from you,” she wrote.

About Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles, is an exciting family entertainer. Directed by Laxman Utekar, and produced by Maddock Films and Jio Studios, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke will release in cinemas on June 2, 2023.

