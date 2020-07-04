ZaraThehro trends on Twitter as Armaan Malik teases fans with a poster of his new song with Tulsi Kumar

  1. Home
Armaan Malik's new single with Tulsi Kumar titled Zara Thehro will be out very soon. This has left his fans excited and as a result #ZaraThehro is already trending on Twitter.
Mumbai Updated: July 4, 2020 02:27 am
Armaan Malik is one of the most popular singers in current times and there is no second doubt about it. The singing sensation has recently released his new English track titled ‘Next To Me’ much to the excitement of his fans. Armaan initially began his career as a child artist and sang songs for movies like Bhootnath and Taare Zameen Par. The singer received a positive response from the music lovers when he released his debut album ‘Armaan’ when he was just 18.

He has now shared something special on social media that has sent his fans into a frenzy. Yes, that’s right. Armaan has teased his fans with a poster of another song titled ‘Zara Thehro’ which will be released soon. No sooner had he shared this on his personal handle, fans began sharing their excitement over the same and as of now, #ZaraThehro is already trending on Twitter! “After 50 Years He is Finally In My Notification,” says one Twitter user hilariously while another one praises the poster of the single too. 

Check out the poster below:

Check out some of the tweets below:

Talking about the song Zara Thehro, it has been crooned by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar. It features Armaan himself along with Mehreen Pirzada who earlier made her debut in Bollywood with the 2017 movie Phillauri. The music for the song has been composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics have been given by Rashmi Virag. Moreover, it has been directed by Daboo Malik and Trigger Happy.

