ZaraThehro trends on Twitter as Armaan Malik teases fans with a poster of his new song with Tulsi Kumar

Armaan Malik is one of the most popular singers in current times and there is no second doubt about it. The singing sensation has recently released his new English track titled ‘Next To Me’ much to the excitement of his fans. Armaan initially began his career as a child artist and sang songs for movies like Bhootnath and Taare Zameen Par. The singer received a positive response from the music lovers when he released his debut album ‘Armaan’ when he was just 18.

He has now shared something special on social media that has sent his fans into a frenzy. Yes, that’s right. Armaan has teased his fans with a poster of another song titled ‘Zara Thehro’ which will be released soon. No sooner had he shared this on his personal handle, fans began sharing their excitement over the same and as of now, #ZaraThehro is already trending on Twitter! “After 50 Years He is Finally In My Notification,” says one Twitter user hilariously while another one praises the poster of the single too.

After 50 Years He is Finally In My Notification AmaalMallik Thank Youuu #ZaraThehro — Amber Amaal (AmberSheikhShe1) July 3, 2020

#ZaraThehro AmaalMallik ArmaanMalik22

Jab tak yeh online rehte hein, Internet crash hone lagta hei ... WiFi connection issues shuru ho jaate hein .. this is the POWER of MALLIK brothers! Bring it on boys .. can’t wait for your new song! jyothimalik daboomalik ... (Satvind30487005) July 3, 2020

I remember how we had a late night ask session around 3 or something before #SauAsamaan's release when you were on a walk with handsome this #ZaraThehro session reminds me of the same night! Good times. AmaalMallik — Priyal (Priyal_krusher) July 3, 2020

Thank-you for releasing it on 6 th cause on 5th I have two big 3 hrs tests, so I would have probably missed it if you had released it that day.#ZaraThehro — Srujanika (amaalian19) July 3, 2020

this handsome guy has beauty !!!#ZaraThehro meri nazar nhi hat rhi hai Armaan se he has crossed his "handsomeness" limitsAge is directly proportional to beautypic.twitter.com/94t5vCgEbj — PoojaPandey/ Next 2 me (PPooja22587790) July 3, 2020

#ZaraThehro AmaalMallik just listen give me some sunshine loved it so beautiful #TimesOfMusic — harshad prabhu (harshadprabhu5) July 3, 2020

Talking about the song Zara Thehro, it has been crooned by Armaan Malik and Tulsi Kumar. It features Armaan himself along with Mehreen Pirzada who earlier made her debut in Bollywood with the 2017 movie Phillauri. The music for the song has been composed by Amaal Malik and the lyrics have been given by Rashmi Virag. Moreover, it has been directed by Daboo Malik and Trigger Happy.

