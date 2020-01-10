Zareen khan is all set to make her TV debut; Deets inside

Actress Zareen Khan will be making her debut on TV with the travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails".

In the AXN show, the actress will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like "3 Idiots", "Jab We Met", "Dhadak" were shot. The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where "3 Idiots" was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains. "Whenever someone asked me - ‘What's your dream?' I did not even have to think before saying - ‘To see each & every corner of this big beautiful world'. For those of you who don't know much about me, I am quite a traveller, a Happy Hippie," Zareen said.

"If you have a look at my social media, it's more about travel than anything else. Travelling has always been my passion and also an integral part of my profession, lovingly known as Bollywood. I've always wanted to do a travel show and Jeep gave me the ideal opportunity to be part of a show which has a perfect blend of both -- Travel and Bollywood," she added. The actress feels lucky "because I couldn't have asked for a better show as my TV debut". "I saw India through the eyes of Bollywood's biggest directors. The culture, food and scenic locations, not only inspired me but also taught me so much more about India. ‘Jeep Bollywood Trails' is an actor's dream to relive the iconic locations featured in blockbuster films and it's a delight for the audience to see how film directors think of a certain location and make them part of their stories. It's exciting for me to weave together these stories for the audience in a never been seen before way," she added.

The other locations and directors covered in the series are Manali for "Jab We Met" featuring Imtiaz Ali, Shimla for "Bang Bang!" featuring Siddharth Anand, Varanasi for "Raanjhanaa" featuring Aanand L Rai and Udaipur for "Dhadak" featuring Shashank Khaitan.

