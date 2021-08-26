Zareen Khan and BF Shivashish Mishra's romantic PICS from Goa trip are ruling the internet

Zareen Khan, who is most remembered from her debut performance in starrer Veer, is currently holidaying with her boyfriend Shivashish Mishra. The photos of the lovebirds enjoying the gorgeous view of the sea in Goa have gone viral and well, the internet seems to be in awe of the two. Shivashish, who is known for his stint in Bigg Boss 12, took to social media to share glimpses of Zareen from their Goa trip recently. Since then, fans of the actress are intrigued to know more about the couple.

Taking to his Instagram story, Shivashish Mishra shared several photos and videos where he tagged Zareen. In one of the videos, Zareen is seen gazing at the sunset from their resort balcony while Shiv recorded her reaction. Zareen is seen clad in a tie-dye top with shorts in the photo while Shivashish is seen clad in a black tee with a mask. In another photo that was shared today, the lovebirds could be seen sitting next to each other while enjoying the Goan views. In one of the photos, we can also see a birthday cake of Shivashish for celebrations and on it, he thanked Zareen.

Take a look at the photos:

Previously, this week, Zareen penned a sweet wish for Shivashish on social media. In her post, Zareen wrote, "Teda hai par mera hai. Happiest Birthday my Shiv. May God bless you always with all that you wish for." With it, she shared an adorable photo with her beau. Not just Zareen, even Shivashish also has shared adorable photos with Zareen on his handle and well, fans seemed to be loving their PDA.

Meanwhile, on the work front, recently Zareen was seen in a Disney+Hotstar film titled Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele. Previously, she has been a part of several films like Aksar 2, Hate Story 3 and more.

