Zareen Khan calls working with Salman Khan 'intimidating'; opens up on constant comparisons with Katrina Kaif

Actress Zareen Khan made her debut in the film industry playing the role of a princess in Salman Khan’s 2010 film Veer. A year later, Zareen did the popular item number ‘Character Dheela’ with Salman in Anees Bazmee’s comedy film Ready. Since then Zareen has been a part of various films like Akshay Kumar and John Abraham’s Housefull 2, erotic thrillers Hate Story 3, Aksar 2 and others. Zareen has now opened up about working with Salman Khan and being compared to Katrina Kaif in her career.

Zareen Khan on working with Salman Khan and comparisons with Katrina Kaif

Zareen Khan recently conducted an Ask Me Anything session on Reddit where she talked about her life and career. She wrote, "Hi I am Zareen Khan. I’ve starred in movies like Veer, Ready and Houseful 2. Ask me anything about films, characters, acting, life, my journey, and social topics. Ask away!!" The netizens immediately flooded her mentions with questions.

On being asked about her experience working with Salman Khan, Zareen responded that it was ‘intimidating’. She also mentioned that playing Princess Yashodhara in her debut film Veer was the most challenging role of her career.

Zareen had faced comparisons to actress Katrina Kaif in the beginning of her career. On being asked how the comparison impacted her, she said, “Hi, So when I entered this industry, I was literally like a lost child since I don't come from a filmy background so it made me feel really happy being compared to Katrina as I was her fan too and found her really pretty. But it backfired on my career as the people of this industry didn't give me a chance to prove my individuality." Have a look at her answer:

Zareen Khan on her struggle in the industry

Zareen also stated that it was quite hard to make it into the film industry as she was an outsider. She mentioned that one thing she dislikes the most about Bollywood is “people working on the basis of friendship rather than talent.” On being suggested that she would have had it easy in her career due to her connections, Zareen clarified, “NO ... you are mistaken .... I don't really have a lot of connections in the industry and I also don't really know how to do small talks.”

On the work front, Zareen was last seen in Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele in 2021. She had also ventured into Telugu films with Chanakya. She is quite popular on YouTube for her fitness and lifestyle videos.

