Zareen Khan opens up about wanting a long drive with Sara Ali Khan
"Honestly, there are many but I would want to go with Sara Ali Khan on a long drive. I find her fun-loving because of the way she talks. She is very much bindass and to some extent, I find her like me because she does not have any filter while talking. She speaks whatever is in her heart and mind," Zareen said.
"So, I think her or Ranveer Singh because he is always energetic and there will be no dull moment with him," she added.
This happened last night ... 22nd January 2020. Best Actress Award for Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele at the Rajasthan International Film Festival. My very first award in the Hindi film industry after 10years exactly on the very same day as I became a part of this industry and awarded from the very city where my first film VEER was shot, JAIPUR RAJASTHAN. Congratulations to the entire team of Hum Bhi Akele, Tum Bhi Akele ... it’s all your hardwork. Thank you @harishvyas22 Sir for believing in me. Thank you @faroukhmistry Sir for creating magic in every frame. Thank you @mr_rakeshrawat for coming on board as a great help. Lastly thank you @theanshumanjha for making me a part of this film, somewhere I feel I left you with no choice Thank you to the jury of @riffjaipur and all those who showered their love upon me and made this award possible ... I dedicate this award to you all A very special thank you to my dear friend @sunil_s_bohra sir whom I really look up to and is the man who urged me to meet the makers of hum Bhi Akele , Tum bhi akele. Thank you Rajasthan International Film Festival 2020 for receiving me so well. #BestActress #HumBhiAkeleTumBhiAkele #22ndJan2020 #RajasthanInternationalFilmFestival2020 #RIFF2020 #Grateful #Blessed #ZareenKhan
On the professional front, Zareen will be making her debut on TV with the travel show "Jeep Bollywood Trails".
In the AXN show, the actress will travel across India and revisit the locations where iconic films like "3 Idiots", "Jab We Met", "Dhadak" were shot. The show premieres on January 25.
The series will premiere with Zareen driving to Ladakh in the first episode to revisit Chail Palace, Druk School, Pangong Lake where "3 Idiots" was shot. The episode will also showcase a discussion with the director of the film Rajkumar Hirani, who will open up about his early life and his love for the mountains.
The other locations and directors covered in the series are Manali for "Jab We Met" featuring Imtiaz Ali, Shimla for "Bang Bang!" featuring Siddharth Anand, Varanasi for "Raanjhanaa" featuring Aanand L Rai and Udaipur for "Dhadak" featuring Shashank Khaitan.
