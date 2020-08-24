Zareen Khan is thankful to Salman Khan for her debut; Clarifies she didn’t get all movies because of him

Zareen Khan opened up about how her survival in Bollywood has been tough and shared she’s grateful to Salman Khan for giving her an entry.

Zareen Khan has made a name for herself in Bollywood only with her hard work. She is currently waiting for her work to resume soon. The ongoing pandemic due to COVID-19 has caused tension, worry, and anxiety amongst many, especially the ones who lost their job. Most recently actress Zareen Khan opened up to Hindustan Times about how she feels this work-related stress is affecting the mental health of many. She also added that she’s worried about work too.

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress said, “These people have to run their kitchen, pay their rents. With the economy being hit so badly due to the pandemic, those who’ve lost their source of income are obviously stressed and worried.” She also revealed she is worried about her work as well. “Thankfully, I’m with my family in such stressful times. But I’m also worried about my finances, I’ve to start working. Imagine my source of income comes from a place where nothing is certain. You never know when you’ll get work more so if you are an outsider. Star kids and people who’re friends get everything so easily. I feel bad that I’m not given the chance to show whether I’ve the potential or not.”

Opening up about the difficulties she faced, the actress also shared she’s thankful to for making her an actor. “It has always been tough. When Veer (2010) didn’t do well, people blamed me for it. At that time I was new, unpolished I might have made mistakes but no one understood. I soon became the soft target. Getting work after that was difficult. Salman changed my life. But people think he got me all films in my career. That’s wrong. He just gave the entry after that I was on my own. I can’t be a burden on him. In fact when nothing was working out he trusted me again with the song Character Dheela.”

The actress went on to talk about how when people compared her to , it made things worse for her. “It was both frustrating and depressing but I never gave up. It backfired because Katrina was active at that time and I was starting. Somehow people like such comparisons, was compared with Amrita Singh, Ameesha patel with Neelam, but then luckily in their cases Amrita Ji was done with her career and Neelam had also taken a break.”

