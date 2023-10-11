Zareen Khan's arrest warrant revoked in alleged cheating case; actress to sue officer in the matter

A few months back, the news of Kolkata court issuing an arrest warrant against Bollywood actor Zareen Khan surfaced. The arrest was pertaining to an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. It was further being reported that the actress neither applied for bail nor appeared before the court. Following her repeated absence, an arrest warrant had been issued, as reported by India Today. On the other hand, the actress’ lawyer calling it a result of “some miscommunication” had stated that the actress was deceived by the organizers and that she was a victim of fraud. In the latest update, Zareen Khan’s lawyer Rizwan Siddiquee has revealed that they are planning to file a case against the cop involved in the cheating case.

Zareen Khan to take legal action against the cop involved in her 2018 alleged cheating case

Bollywood actor Zareen Khan’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, in the latest update, has revealed that the actress would initiate a legal proceeding against Dilip Yadav, the investigating officer in the cheating case involving the actress. The declaration came a day after the Kolkata court cancelled the arrest warrant which was issued earlier against the actor.

In the official statement issued, advocate Rizwan stated, “My client had to unnecessarily suffer because of the willful and wrongful acts of the Investigation Officer, therefore she has no other option but to initiate criminal prosecution against the said Police Officer, under Sections 166 and 166A(b) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860 which provides "RIGOROUS IMPRISONMENT" for such police officers (public servants) who knowingly disobey direction of law, to cause injury to others.”

Zareen Khan's arrest warrant has been canceled by Kolkata High Court in the matter

In addition to this, he further stated, “That foremost I, for and on behalf of my client would like to inform members of general public, that the Ld. Magistrate had issued a "Warrant" against my client, "only because of the misleading statements, which were fraudently made by the Investigating Officer Mr. Dilip Yadav to the said Ld. Magistrate. Needless to say, the Investigating Officer ought to have given the said misleading statements, due to discernable reasons".

He further revealed that the warrant issued against the actor had been canceled after learning the “true and correct facts”. He wrote in the announcement, “I once again repeat that even the Hon'ble High Court of Kolkata, has already passed an interim Order favouring my client in the same matter.”

For the uninitiated, the matter pertains to a case in which it was alleged that Zareen Khan was scheduled to attend a Durga Puja function in 2018. However, the actress failed to attend it, even after taking Rs. 12.5 lakh from an event management company.

ALSO READ: Shabana Azmi reviews Ratna Pathak Shah, Dia Mirza, Fatima Sana Shaikh's Dhak Dhak as 'heartwarming film'