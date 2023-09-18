Zareen Khan’s lawyer shares statement after Court issues arrest warrant against her in alleged cheating case

Yesterday, it was reported that a Kolkata court issued an arrest warrant against Bollywood actress Zareen Khan. This was in connection with an alleged cheating case dating back to 2018. The investigating officer in the case had reportedly submitted the charge sheet against her before the Sealdah court, however, she neither appealed for bail nor appeared before the court. India Today reported that following her repeated absence, the court issued an arrest warrant against her. Now, Zareen’s advocate Rizwan Siddiquee has issued a statement, which mentions that it appears to be a result of some miscommunication.

Zareen Khan’s lawyer shares statement after Court issues arrest warrant against her

As per reports, the actress was scheduled to perform during a Durga Puja function in Kolkata in 2018. However, she did not turn up. Now, in a clarification issued by her advocate Rizwan Siddiquee, he mentioned, “I, for and on behalf of my client Ms. Zareen Khan, would like to categorically place on record as under: That any warrant “inadvertently issued” by the Ld. Magistrate against my client, grossly appears to be a result of “some miscommunication”, as my client had on a continuous basis, been given protection by the Hon’ble High Court of Calcutta, in the said matter.”

The clarification given by Zareen’s lawyer also claimed that the actress has been a victim of fraud, as the organizers of the event deceived her into believing that the Kali Puja event was being organized by the Government of West Bengal through the Chief Minister, Sports Minister and Ex-Sports Minister of West Bengal. He claimed that while Zareen was already at the airport to take a flight to Kolkata, she realized the ‘fraud’ as she was pressured to come ‘totally unescorted’. The lawyer further claimed that Zareen then realized that the organizers were ‘fooling her through criminal impersonation’. Read the complete clarification from Zareen’s advocate below.

Zareen Khan’s work front

Zareen Khan made her Bollywood debut with the 2010 film Veer alongside Salman Khan. She has also appeared in films such as Housefull 2, Hate Story 3, among others. Zareen has also ventured into Punjabi, Telugu, and Tamil cinema.

