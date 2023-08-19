Zarina Wahab reacts to Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi's kiss scene in RRKPK; says, 'It was cute but... '

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt’s romantic saga, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, continues to roar loud at the box office. The film has crossed the glorious 300 crore mark at the global box office. Headlined by Ranveer as Rocky and Alia as Rani, the quintessential Karan Johar romantic drama also stars legendary actors like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in pivotal roles. While Ranveer and Alia heaped immense love and appreciation for their on-screen chemistry and their impeccable performances in the film, Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi left the audiences stunned and amused with their kissing scene in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

The liplock scene took social media by storm and it became a hot topic of discussion for netizens. While some enjoyed the scene and called it a bold move by Johar, others found the kissing scene of the senior actors cringe and shocking. Veteran actor Zarina Wahab, who finds the buzz and ongoing discussions around Dharam paaji and Azmi’s kissing sequence ‘irrelevant’, speaks about how age has nothing to do when it comes to performing such scenes.

Zarina Wahab reacts to Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi’s kissing scene in RRKPK

In an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor explained how senior actors are often judged and seen with a ‘different lens’ when they perform such scenes. Wahab said, “We are actors and if the script demands anything, there is no harm in doing it. As far as age is concerned, I have always said that it is just a number. Age mein kya rakha hai. There’s no reason to shout and make a big deal out of it. If youngsters do the same thing, it’s considered alright. I find it funny when the senior actors are seen with a different lens.”

Wahab who has watched the film believes that there was nothing ‘awkward’ about the scene and it was instead done in a very graceful manner. She added, “There was nothing awkward or indecent about it. In fact, I found it very cute and adorable.”

She further added, “Both Shabana and Dharm ji are very senior actors, and also sensible and mature people. They also understand what’s important for a particular film and what’s not. So, if they agreed to do a kissing scene, I’m sure it must have been a well-thought-out decision and it reflected on the screen.”

When asked whether she would ever do such a scene on-screen, to which, Wahab responded, “No, I won’t do it. Jawaani mein nahi kiya toh budhaape mein kya karungi! To watch someone do it on screen is very different from doing it yourself. But like I said, I did not see a problem in their kissing scene at all. It didn’t look forced and that’s why, majority of the people liked it.”

