Zarina Wahab says son Sooraj Pancholi never met Disha Salian: People using him like a punching bag

Sooraj Pancholi's name was connected to Disha Salian's death. While the actor has clarified that he never met Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager, Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has also reacted to the Sooraj's name being involved in Disha's death case.
Mumbai
Since the unfortunate death of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput back in June, rumours have been doing the rounds involving Sooraj Pancholi. The actor has been connected to Disha's death. However, Sooraj has clarified that he has never met the celebrity manager. Now, Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has defended her son. The actress, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, reaffirmed that Sooraj has never met Disha. She also added that people are using Sooraj as a "punching bag" which isn't fair. 

"I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe," she said, referring to the statement and the interviews he has given in connection to the death. 

"They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished,” Zarina added. 

The Supreme Court, on August 19, ordered CBI to take over the probe into Sushant's death. Reacting to the news, Sooraj's father Aditya Pancholi told ETimes, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement. It is not only about my son Sooraj Pancholi, but innocent people should also be relieved and the culprit should be arrested." 

Read his full statement here: Sooraj Pancholi's father Aditya reacts to CBI probe verdict for Sushant: Innocent people will be relieved

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates. 

Credits :Bollywood HungamaETimes

Anonymous 15 minutes ago

This time Sooraj is not involved for sure.

Anonymous 23 minutes ago

How far you will run away????

Anonymous 55 minutes ago

Sooraj pancholi is damaged goods. Instead of focussing on his career which has gone downhill pretty fast he has involved himself in all unwanted things. Sooraj is a clearcut case of character disorder.

Anonymous 56 minutes ago

Yes zarina he never eymet Jiah kkan

anonymous 1 hour ago

I wish Zarina were a better woman and had stood up for herself in front of her c**ppy husband. That she was a better mother and had taught her son to be a better person. She has failed on every index of being a good human being.

anonymous 1 hour ago

Well said

