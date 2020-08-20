Zarina Wahab says son Sooraj Pancholi never met Disha Salian: People using him like a punching bag

Sooraj Pancholi's name was connected to Disha Salian's death. While the actor has clarified that he never met Sushant Singh Rajput's ex-manager, Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has also reacted to the Sooraj's name being involved in Disha's death case.

Since the unfortunate death of Disha Salian and Sushant Singh Rajput back in June, rumours have been doing the rounds involving Sooraj Pancholi. The actor has been connected to Disha's death. However, Sooraj has clarified that he has never met the celebrity manager. Now, Sooraj's mother Zarina Wahab has defended her son. The actress, in an interview with Bollywood Hungama, reaffirmed that Sooraj has never met Disha. She also added that people are using Sooraj as a "punching bag" which isn't fair.

"I want to laugh it off as well as feel bad. People have so much free time during the lockdown, that they say anything about anyone. They are connecting past events, whereas he (Sooraj Pancholi) has never met that girl (Disha Salian). He keeps saying that he has not met her ever and still people do not believe," she said, referring to the statement and the interviews he has given in connection to the death.

"They know that he has no hand in this, but people have started using him like a punching bag. It is not fair. You sit at home and comment on anything about anyone and there are 10 other people reading it. Those reading it are innocent, they think what they are reading is right. The truth will definitely come out and whoever is guilty should be 100% punished,” Zarina added.

The Supreme Court, on August 19, ordered CBI to take over the probe into Sushant's death. Reacting to the news, Sooraj's father Aditya Pancholi told ETimes, "I welcome the Supreme Court’s judgement. It is not only about my son Sooraj Pancholi, but innocent people should also be relieved and the culprit should be arrested."

