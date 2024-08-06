Zayed Khan admits he took stardom 'for granted'; blames multi-starrer films for career downfall

Making his film debut with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol, Zayed Khan got his breakthrough role in Farah Khan’s Main Hoon Na (2004), featuring Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role. After this, he appeared in various multi-starrers like Blue, Fight Club, Dus, and more. However, these films didn’t perform well at the box office. In a new interview, Zayed opened up about his career downfall and blamed multi-starrer films for it.

Speaking to Zoom, Zayed Khan candidly opened up about his career downfall and added that it happened due to his appearances in the multi-starrers.

He said, “I took my stardom for granted and didn’t listen to a lot of people who advised me to do single-hero films. Once you are absorbed by a market, you have to show them that you are able to hold a film on your shoulders. It’s a big responsibility. I wanted to work in big films. I wasn’t bred to do artistic films. I was so much into the action genre that big-ticket action films always got the better of me.”

Talking more about it, the actor said that when many actors come together, budgets are justified to make them and he went into that too soon. Zayed admitted that he should have built his brand before going for big-ticket films. He added, "I guess I regret that. Some of them didn’t just hit the golden goose. I mean, who won’t sign a film like ‘Blue.'”

Zayed Khan also revealed that his father, veteran actor Sanjay Khan, didn’t agree with his film choices. The actor shared that his father was very miffed with him and they used to have a lot of arguments about that.

In the same interview, Khan said that he stayed away from films and took a break because he was being offered ‘second fiddle’ roles, which he didn’t want to take up.

He said that offers still haven’t dried up but he needs to pick and choose the right thing. "Sometimes, when you are at the ebb of your career, that doesn’t mean you take up BS. Offers started coming in where they wanted to make me a second fiddle or a supervillain, and I wasn’t ready to do those kinds of roles," Zayed added.

Meanwhile, Zayed's other films include Speed, Om Shanti Om, Shaadi No. 1, Cash, Sharafat Gayi Tel Lene, and more.

