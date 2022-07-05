Zayed Khan calls Sussanne Khan’s rumoured boyfriend Arslan Goni 'lovely'; Talks about his comeback project

Zayed Khan has turned a year old today and even though he has been missing from the films, he often makes headlines. The Main Hoon Na actor is currently gearing up for his comeback movie which will be released on an OTT platform. Now, in the latest interview, talking about his project, he told Hindustan Times, he told that he had an amazing time doing it, however, he can't share much about his upcoming film.

Zayed also opened up about his sister Sussanne Khan's rumoured relationship with Arslan Goni and said: "I think he is a lovely boy. He has a sweetheart nature. And if that is keeping both of them happy, who am I to say anything? At the end of the day, it's just about what makes you happy. While we are very quick to judge, a lot of people talk the talk but don’t walk the walk." Rumours of Sussanne dating Arslan have been going on for a very long time now and in fact, the two have often been spotted together partying or holidaying.

Further, the Yuvvraaj actor also talked Sussanne’s ex-husband Hrithik Roshan and said that he has known the actor since he was 10. "I love him from the bottom of my heart. He is one of the most generous, disciplined people I have ever met. He has always been the kind of brother I can speak my heart to. He gives the best advice a brother can. He is honest, critical, and sincere," Zayed said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zayed Khan recalls how he came on board for Main Hoon Na, shares conversation with Shah Rukh Khan