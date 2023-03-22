Zayed Khan gives an update about his new movie as he completes 20 years in industry; Fans say 'can't wait'

Actor Zayed Khan, who has been a part of several films like Main Hoon Na, Dus, Yuvvraaj and others, has completed 20 years in the industry. On this special day, he took to social media and said that he will soon announce his new movie. Zayed made his debut in 2003 with Chura Liyaa Hai Tumne alongside Esha Deol. On Wednesday afternoon, the actor shared a bunch of pictures from his photoshoot and shared the good news with his fans.

Zayed Khan to announce his new movie soon

In his post, Zayed thanked his sister Sussanne Khan for styling him. In the pictures, he is seen sporting a white vest and cargo pants. He also expressed excitement about his new project. His post read, "Hello people! With your love & support, its been “20 YEARS” for me in the industry. As then , once again I’m excited to tell you guys that my new movie is just round the corner and I cant wait to share it with you guys!!!! Now, the next 20 years are gonna be Kickass.!!!!" Have a look:

Soon after he shared the news, his first co-star Esha Deol congratulated him. She wrote, "Congratulations @itszayedkhan way to go." Even his fans were seen showering love on him. A fan wrote, "Bro you have the potential to be the biggest superstar. It's never too late. Just start appearing in movies, the people will take care of the rest." Another fan wrote, "I still remember churaliya hai tumne, absolutely charming u were! I don’t know why but for those times I loved the movie, commercial, fun and cute love story with such a charm of a hero! best wishes Z. The best is yet to come."

Meanwhile, Zayed recently dropped a BTS video from one of his shoots in which Sussanne was seen styling him. The brother-sister duo was having a fun time. Zayed was heard praising his sister's styling skills. He wrote along with the video, "BTS for the series. A little chitter-chatter in between shots. Can somebody guess who’s Downtown-abbey??"

