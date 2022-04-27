Zayed Khan gives a shoutout to ‘mentor’ Hrithik Roshan & Sussanne Khan as he drops PICS of his transformation

Bollywood actor Zayed Khan recently took to his social media space and shared his transformation pictures. The Main Hoon Na actor looked quite dashing in these shots. Along with the pictures, the actor also wrote a long caption, giving insights of his journey. Doing so, he expressed gratitude to many people, including Hrithik Roshan and his sister Sussanne Khan.

Sharing some close-up shots of himself on the ‘gram, Zayed wrote that he is finally ready to take his journey as an actor to the next level. The caption started, “Hello People , the Resurrection took time but in the bargain taught me so much about self belief , hard work, razor focus and that love in all its forms is around you . All you have to do is reach out and perceive and it will be yours . I am finally taking my journey as an actor to the next level and quite honestly I did miss it deeply .”

He further thanked a handful of people for being there by his side in the process. “I have a lot of people to thank during this transformative journey. Starting with my wife @malzkhan , my parents Sanjay Khan , Zarine Khan my sisters @farahkhanali @suzkr Simone, a brother and a mentor @hrithikroshan @satya_barbarian_fitness ( he truly metamorphosed my body and I owe him a special thanks ). And last but not least my kiddos Zidaan and Aariz who are my honest sounding boards,” wrote the actor.

Take a look at Zayed Khan’s post:

As soon as he shared the picture, his fans, followers, and industry peers cheered him on and congratulated him on his journey.

Take a look:

ALSO READ: Hrithik Roshan, Saba Azad finally make their relationship OFFICIAL as they walk hand in hand at airport; WATCH