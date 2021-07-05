Zayed Khan thanks 'mentor' Hrithik Roshan for pushing him to become the fittest version of himself

Looks like Hrithik Roshan has been imparting a few fitness lessons to his ex-brother-in-law and friend Zayed Khan to help him become the fittest version of himself.

and Sussanne Khan are not a couple anymore, but the former lovers continue to keep their mutual family relationships close. One such relationship is between Hrithik Roshan and Sussanne's brother Zayed Khan. In a recent Instagram post, Zayed referred to Hrithik as a 'mentor' as he wrote a detailed note and thanked him for pushing him to his absolute limits.

Sharing a photo of himself after a good workout, Zayed wrote, "Good morning People. The Sun will shine again . So don’t give in , don’t sell out , perceiver . For Pain will only cleanse . Sometimes it’s unbearable I know , I feel that too. And sometimes it’s just not worth going through. But remember god tests those more, who can handle Pain , and come out on the other side Stronger , Braver more resilient."

He further added, "Truth is that we will never have all the answers and the irony is we never really had to. It’s time we forgive each other and ourselves. It’s time we become Warriors not Parasites !!! I know this couple of years has been tough on all of us but our country needs us more then ever. We must pick ourselves up , dust ourselves off and move forward together. Hand in hand , shoulder to shoulder and believe that GOOD EXISTS! Trust me my friends it does we just have to give it and honest chance , and I’m sure we will, you will, and everyone will."

Further, giving a shout out to Hrithik, he said, "Big shout out to brother I take great pride in saying is my mentor @hrithikroshan thank you !!JUST KEEP MOVING FORWARD! #india #healthiswealth #warriors #hope #love." Looks like Hrithik has been helping Zayed transform and become the fittest version of himself. We won't be surprised if Zayed soon announces his comeback to films or OTT.

