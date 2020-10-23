ZEE5 launches HiPi Star Hunt to search for India's next big superstar via India’s biggest digital auditions

ZEE5 is all set to give you a golden opportunity to make it to the limelight with HiPi Star Hunt. Get ready to become the next big thing with India’s biggest digital auditions.

Lights, camera action! Imagine getting your first big on-screen break or becoming an overnight star through an app. Sounds unreal, doesn't it? Well, this could well be a dream but it's not. Turns out, India's very own short video creating platform, HiPi, is now calling all aspiring actors for its first-ever digital auditions. Titled HiPi Star Hunt, the short video platform is looking for anyone who wants to stand out and showcase their incredible talent.

Taking it a step further, HiPi Star Hunt will begin its search for the gen-next star by auditioning aspirants for two ZEE5 Originals projects. The shows for which aspirants can audition include Jamai 3.0 (its Jamai 2.0 Season 2) and Sunflower. These ZEE5 shows feature prominent actors and HiPi Star Hunt is on the lookout for new talent to grab key characters in these original series.

So, if you're an aspiring actor or have a special talent that will shine under the spotlight, HiPi Star Hunt cannot wait to see what you've got. That's not all, you can audition for the shows from the comfort of your home without having to travel all the way to Mumbai. Offering a level-playing field to all aspirants, all you have to do is download the ZEE5 app to get HiPi and upload a 30-90 second audition clip.

Here's what you need to keep in mind while participating in the HiPi Star Hunt:

1. Auditions will be announced with three hashtags. Users must create content based on the brief and by using the designated hashtags along with the audition video to participate.

2. Number of likes will play an important role in shortlisting the candidate.

3. The usage of all the hashtags will be compulsory to enter the contest, failing to do that will lead to non-admission of content.

These hashtags have to be used while uploading your audition video: For Jamai 2.0 – Use #HiPistarhuntjamai, #auditionforrohan, #HiPistarhunt; For Sunflower – Use #HiPistarhunt, #HiPistarhuntsunflower, #auditionforrajhans

So, do you think you have what it takes to be the next big superstar? Download the ZEE5 app right away to get HiPi and audition on HiPi Star Hunt now! (Click Here to download ZEE5)

Credits :Pinkvilla

