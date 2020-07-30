ZEE5’s Yaara: Amit, Vidyut, Vijay, Kenny as Chokdi gang give us an unforgettable friendship and crime drama

ZEE5 premieres an entertaining film on Friendship Day that will remind you of your closest buddies. Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, Shruti Haasan star in this gripping tale by director Tigmanshu Dhulia.

It is believed that friendship is what makes the world go around and it is only the endearing bonds that we forge in our life that remain with us through all trials and tribulations. If any of this holds true and you believe in it, then ZEE5’s Yaara is bound to win you over. After giving fans some extremely entertaining content like Chintu Ka Birthday, Ghoomketu, Bamfaad, ZEE5 now premieres a gritty and thrilling tale of 4 friends who walk on the path of crime, side by side. An unforgettable story about friendship, Yaara brings together Amit Sadh, Vidyut Jammwal, Vijay Varma, Kenny Basumatary, Shruti Haasan in Tigmanshu Dhulia’s directorial.

Set in the backdrop of North India, Yaara showcases how human friendships and relationships change over a span of time, yet some unseen bonds remain. Chokdi gang consisting of Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur are friends for life who vow to stand by each other’s side, no matter what. How this sweet friendship turns the Chokdi gang into partners-in-crime, is what director Tigmanshu Dhulia portrays to perfection in the backdrop of a small town of UP. The film takes you back in time to the interesting yet thrilling chapter in history that involves Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur.

ZEE5’s Yaara is an official adaptation of a French film titled A Gang Story. As you gear up to witness the rise and fall of Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur, the makers ensure that you get to experience the passion of their incredible friendship. Each character set in the story brings something that will leave you in awe. Phagun, played by Vidyut, is one of the most charismatic members of the Chokdi gang who will go to any lengths for his best friends. Since Phagun believes in following his heart, his life often presents him with challenges and yet he emerges a winner.

Amit Sadh camouflages into Mitwa who has gone through hardships of life and that itself forms his base of friendship with Phagun. A jovial, happy and light character, Mitwa has an independent streak in him, often leading him to act eccentric at times. Rizwan, essayed by Vijay Varma, is the most dependable one in the chokdi gang. Once a job is assigned to him, he would give it all and get it done, no matter what. In every group of friends, there is one who values loyalty more than anything and that’s where Bahadur comes in.

Played by Kenny, Bahadur, like his name, is brave and loyal till the end to his chokdi gang. However, in this gang, Sukanya is the one who brings the streak of revolution. Despite being born in a rich family, she gives it all up to change the social standings. However, when she meets Phagun, their worlds collide and she falls head over heels in love with him.

This beautiful, thrilling and fun world created by Tigmanshu, will make you laugh and even more so, will remind you of the bonds that you forged with your buddies for life. ZEE5’s Yaara is a perfect ode to friendship that will remind you that as much as fun you may be having in your life, it is incomplete without your ‘chokdi’ gang. So, today, on Friendship Day, buckle up and witness this tale of Yaara with Phagun, Mitwa, Rizwan and Bahadur, exclusively on ZEE5.

