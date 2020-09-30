ZEE5's Abhay 2 is the best crime thriller on the web right now; Season 2 ends on a sinister note

Directed by Ken Ghosh, ZEE5's Abhay 2 starring Kunal Kemmu and Ram Kapoor takes it a notch higher with intense actions and drama.

*Spoiler free alert*

Kunal Kemmu made his digital debut with ZEE5's thriller Abhay season one. The gritty crime drama became a hit among the OTT audience and the actor received praise and attention from all quarters for his striking performance as Abhay Pratap Singh. The success of season one of the crime drama led to the revival of season two and now the last three brutal and final episodes are now live on ZEE5.

Taking the story forward, the last three episodes feature Abhay still on his quest to find the missing children who have been hidden in different parts of the city. While one would expect Abhay to go all out and rebel against the criminal mastermind played by Ram Kapoor, he instead sticks to playing the 'master and his dog' game with the prime organiser of this racket.

If the first few episodes of the series made you squirm and uncomfortable, gear up because the final few episodes will do all that and more. The episodes delve into even more ghastly crimes and psychopaths who commit these crimes. Apart from the regulars of Kunal, Ram, Nidhi Singh and Asha Negi as the feisty journo, the last three episodes introduce us to psychopath characters like Asheema Vardaan and Raghav Juyal who have done a great job in instilling fear.

From tackling homophobia to taking us into the mind of a person with multiple personality disorder, the makers have given the viewers a wide range of emotions and characters to experience. While Asheema's character will keep you guessing at all times, Raghav Juyal's mere onscreen presence will send shivers down your spine.

Ram Kapoor aces his part as a criminal mastermind and almost makes you believe in his happy-go-lucky avatar even from behind the bars. His ability to crack jokes, make conversation and appear completely chilled out offers the much-needed breather amidst Kunal Kemmu and his team's race to rescue kids.

With Kunal Kemmu tasked with the job of getting hold of these murderers in order to free the children, it is interesting to see how far Abhay Pratap Singh goes to complete his mission. If there is one thing for sure, it is that Abhay will not rest until he serves justice. But at what cost?

Abhay 2's finale is least what you expect and while we will refrain from dishing out spoilers, we must say it is full of extreme action, high on drama and will keep you hooked till the very end. The almost 40 minute-episodes are definitely gory and edgier than season one and totally worth the wait. With each episode ending on a cliffhanger, the makers have done a spectacular job with the show's pace and editing.

Directed by Ken Ghosh, the final episodes of Abhay 2 are now live and will probably leave you thinking if this is the end or will season 3 of Abhay be announced soon. Well, we won't be surprised if the makers do.

