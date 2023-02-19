Zeenat Aman clears speculation of return to the silver screen with Instagram post

Zeenat Aman, the 71-year-old veteran actress recently joined Instagram and caught the attention of her fans. She is actively sharing anecdotes from her life and career on Instagram. However, her presence on social media has led to speculation among her fans that the actress will return to the silver screen. After much speculation, the actress took to social media today to share a photo of herself with a long caption that cleared all rumors. She also shared what she has been up to in her life these days and how she is trying to learn the lingo of the netizens from her sons.

In the photo uploaded on Instagram, the actress looks graceful in a white shirt and blue denim. Talking to her fans, she penned a long note and expressed that she is a notoriously private person. So, her recent presence on social media has led her fans to talk about something brewing in her career. She shared, “The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian, I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands.”