Zeenat Aman clears speculation of return to the silver screen with Instagram post
Zeenat Aman made her Instagram debut a week back and has caught the attention of her fans. Recently, fans speculated about her return to the silver screen.
Zeenat Aman, the 71-year-old veteran actress recently joined Instagram and caught the attention of her fans. She is actively sharing anecdotes from her life and career on Instagram. However, her presence on social media has led to speculation among her fans that the actress will return to the silver screen. After much speculation, the actress took to social media today to share a photo of herself with a long caption that cleared all rumors. She also shared what she has been up to in her life these days and how she is trying to learn the lingo of the netizens from her sons.
In the photo uploaded on Instagram, the actress looks graceful in a white shirt and blue denim. Talking to her fans, she penned a long note and expressed that she is a notoriously private person. So, her recent presence on social media has led her fans to talk about something brewing in her career. She shared, “The truth is that I have been in the public eye since I was 16-years-old, and have experienced the perils of being misquoted, taken out of context, censored, and gossiped about. Now as a septuagenarian, I am enjoying the opportunity to reflect on my life and career in my own words. That too without any pressures from managers or studios or brands.”
Take a look at the post here:
Talking about whether she is returning to the silver screen, the actress mentioned that she is not looking for any opportunity but she is open to offers. She wrote, “I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character.” Zeenat also took this opportunity to point out that the industry has fewer opportunities for women of her age. The actress mentioned that less than 25% of the women on screen were over the age of 40.
Zeenat Aman learning online lingo
She concluded the post by giving a tiny update on her life and what keeps her busy these days. The actress also believes in optimism and no expectations. She wrote, “I nurture optimism not expectations. In the meanwhile, my sons are helping me understand online lingo. I just learnt what a “thirst trap” is!”
