Zeenat Aman drops priceless throwback pics with 'favorite' Dharmendra; Recalls interesting anecdotes from sets

Zeenat Aman made her big Instagram debut recently. With a high engagement rate, Zeenat has been regaling netizens with her posts.In a recent post on Instagram, Zeenat Aman, who is popularly known as the Hare Krishna Hare Rama girl, penned down a heartwarming post for Dharmendra and called him her favourite co-star. In the post, the 71-year-old actress also shared some interesting stories from the time they worked together.

Zeenat Aman shared a post for her 'favorite co-star’ Dharmendra

Once again, Zeenat Aman shared two beautiful pictures along with a heartwarming post on Instagram which left a smile on her followers’ face. This time, she has posted for her dear friend Dharmendra, who was last seen in Karan Johar’s directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani.

To introduce the first photo to her fans, she wrote, “The first picture here is from the song Saare Bazaar Karenge Pyar from the film Kaatilon Ke Kaatil. It’s an excellent number, with a full-fledged gender role reversal! I posted this image first because I think people should have the right to dress as they please, without being threatened or assaulted. Perhaps the picturization of the song was meant to be comical, but its message is clear- दिखा दे हम मोहब्बत में है कितना दुनिया मानेगी मनेगी मानेगी मोहब्बत ऐसे होती है.” Have a look:

The Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress shared in the post that while she has worked with many actors, ‘Dharam ji’ was her favorite. Calling him “strikingly handsome”, she also mentions that he is a “down to earth gentleman” which made her feel comfortable on set.

Moreover, the style icon also shared how both of them have worked in a number of films such as Shalimar, which was shot in both - Hindi and English - to incorporate both the audiences. So, the veteran actress wrote in the post, “Well, Dharm ji required assistance with his English dialogues and I required help with my Hindi. And so, post the daily shoot you would find each of us with our respective tutors, studiously running our lines for hours.”

To introduce the second photo, the actress wrote, “The second picture is from the film Jagir. And I chose it because our look was sizzling in this number. I had on a glittering silver jumpsuit and Dharm ji had a matching one in black leather! The song is called Naya Naya Hota Hain Purana Purana, which could be quite a good heading for an essay about my Instagram debut!” Have a look at the second picture:

There’s no doubt that the on-screen pairing of Zeenat Aman and Dharmendra has given us all some beautiful characters, songs, and films!