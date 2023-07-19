Zeenat Aman drops priceless throwback picture with Rekha; Fans call them 'original beauties'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently made headlines for bravely addressing the false information and cruel statements that she has been subjected to throughout her illustrious 50-year career. She is known for sharing candid and honest stories from her life on Instagram ever since her debut on the platform earlier this year. Now, she has delighted her fans by sharing a beautiful memory with the legendary actress Rekha.

Zeenat Aman on her friendship with Rekha

Zeenat Aman took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 18, and shared a beautiful black and white picture featuring herself with Rekha. In the photo, the two iconic actresses can be seen linking arms with each other. Rekha looked stunning in her signature saree and sleek bun, while Zeenat Aman wore a dress accessorized with a black belt. The picture captured a wonderful moment between the two legendary stars.

Along with the picture, Zeenat Aman also shared details about her friendship with Rekha. She wrote, “Years will go by without us exchanging a word, then we’ll bump into each other on a flight or at the nursery and spend a few hours sharing uninhibited life updates. Anyone else have a friend like that?”

The Qurbani actress also mentioned that she couldn't recall where the picture was taken and sought the help of her admirers to identify the location.

Fan reactions to Zeenat Aman’s post with Rekha

Upon Zeenat Aman's request for help, her fans immediately flooded the comments section of her post with their answers. Many people were quick to point out that the picture was apparently taken on the mahurat (the inaugural ceremony) of their 1980 film "Ram Balram." One comment mentioned, "It's the muhurat of 'Ram Balram,' where you had Dharam ji by your side and Amit ji on Rekha ji's side." The heartwarming friendship between the two actresses touched the hearts of many fans. One comment expressed, "Underrated, indeed, friendships that take up where they left off. Two unstoppable, indomitable women in one frame! Thank you for this one!" The photo brought back cherished memories and appreciation for the bond shared between these legendary stars.

On the work front, Zeenat Aman was last seen in Ashutosh Gowariker's Panipat in 2019. She is gearing up for her OTT debut in web series Showstopper. Meanwhile, Rekha was recently in the news when she graced the cover of an international magazine.

