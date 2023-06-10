Zeenat Aman drops ‘stern judge’ look, jokes about disapproval over ‘provocative’ pics; Kajol is left in splits

Zeenat Aman may have joined Instagram only a few months ago, but we can all admit that she has a strong social media game. The veteran actress has been winning hearts, one social media post at a time. From sharing memes and throwback pictures with fun anecdotes from her shoots, to highlighting various issues and causes, Zeenat Aman has been lauded for using her reach and social media platform the right way. On Saturday, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram account to post a picture of her ‘stern judge’ look, and joked about disapproval over the ‘provocative images’ that she posts. Her post garnered reactions from Kajol, Shweta Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, Soni Razdan and others.

Zeenat Aman drops a picture of her ‘stern judge’ look

In the picture shared on Saturday, Zeenat Aman is seen sitting on a chair with a slightly serious expression on her face. She looks chic as usual in a black colored dress with white stripes and balloon sleeves. Her hair is tied back neatly in a bun, and she looks elegant with minimal makeup and red-colored lipstick. Sharing the picture, Zeenat Aman wrote, “Look of the day: The stern judge who disapproves the provocative images that Zeenat Aman posts.”

Reacting to her caption, Kajol dropped several laughing emojis. Shweta Bachchan and Sanya Malhotra also had a similar reaction. Meanwhile, Soni Razdan wrote, “Either way both look fabulous,” along with a heart and laughing emojis. Manisha Koirala commented, “Gorgeous!!!”

Many fans also compared her look to the late United States Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. “If you add some lace you will look like Ruth Ginsberg,” read one comment on Zeenat Aman’s post, while another fan wrote, "Ruth Bader vibes."

Meanwhile, two days ago, Zeenat Aman dropped a still from her film Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She shared a hot throwback picture of herself from the film in which she is seen lying down on a mat in her red and green saree. Giving fans a tip on how to beat the scorching heat, she wrote, “It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?"

