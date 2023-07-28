Zeenat Aman encourages fans to share meme-worthy captions as she drops iconic throwback photo

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman joined the photo-sharing app, Instagram earlier in January this year. Every time she posts, fans pour in their love in the comments section. Her fashion statements along with her throwback photos receive immense love from her followers. Amidst that, the actress shared her old photo and encouraged her fans and followers to share meme-worthy captions following a warning to trolls.

Zeenat Aman encourages fans to share meme-worthy captions

A few hours ago, Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to share an iconic throwback photo of her where she is looking absolutely gorgeous. Sharing the photo, the legendary actress of Bollywood asked for meme-worthy captions.

Expressing her love for memes, she wrote, "Let’s have some fun today. You know that I love memes. They’re witty, satirical, droll, and almost always hilarious! I find this old picture, where I appear so fed up and dejected, completely meme worthy. My face says…“When you want to go home but they ask for one more shot.”

Zeenat Aman encouraged fans to come up with "an original caption for this image and leave it in the comments." She also added that her favorite ones would get featured in Instagram Stories.

Have a look:

Her post does not end here. In the end, the Hare Rama Hare Krishna actress warned the trolls as she wrote, "Meme me!

(But don’t forget my rules of engagement.)"

As soon as Zeenat Aman dropped her old photo, fans were quick enough to react to it. Most of the fans were seen dropping their meme-worthy captions as the actress advised them.

Zeenat Aman talks about boundaries in a healthy relationship

Recently, the actress warned trolls as she explained the importance of ‘boundaries’ in a ‘healthy relationship'. She also hinted at verbal ‘abuse’ and ‘gossip’ across social media.

The 71-year-old actress wrote, “Thou shall not have inane and heated arguments on my page. You come across as utterly foolish when you do. Thou shall quote me truly, without twisting my words. I’m looking at you, online portals that don’t even copy-paste my captions correctly. Differing opinions, personal stories, respectful comments and questions are very welcome! However I just do not have the patience for trolls and am quite trigger-happy when it comes to the “block” button.”

Meanwhile, Zeenat Aman who was one of the leading actresses in her heyday has worked in numerous hit films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Laawaris, Don, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dostana, and others.

