Zeenat Aman expresses gratitude to fans on 72nd birthday, wishes victory for India in World Cup Final

Zeenat Aman, a veteran actress in Bollywood, has starred in many memorable films such as Don, Dharam Veer, and Qurbani, among others. The 70s Queen, turns 72 today and on the occasion, the actress took to her social media handle to express her heartfelt gratitude to fans and followers and also extended her wishes to Team India for World Cup Finals.

Zeenat Aman expresses her gratitude on 72nd birthday

Today, on November 19, Zeenat Aman celebrates her 72nd birthday and on the occasion, the veteran actress took to her Instagram handle and penned a heartfelt note expressing her gratitude to fans and followers.

Sharing a picture of hers, the veteran actress wrote, “Today - an expression of unadulterated gratitude for my life. For the pinnacles and pitfalls that have gifted me resilience and self belief. For my small, loving family of two-legged and four-legged beings. For a circle of friends that has endured through decades. For a mind that is alive and curious still. For a body that occasionally aches, but yet persists. For the love and kindness each one of you has given me. And for the opportunities that flow my way as a result.”

She further thanked everyone for their “warm wishes” and mentioned that their love never goes “unnoticed.” Revealing she has no “regrets” when she looks back, she added, “So thank you for your warm wishes and support. It does not go unnoticed. I hope you too can live to a ripe old age and be able to look back at the decades gone by without regrets and with grace.”

The actress who is currently celebrating her birthday in Shimla, further concluded by extending her wishes to the Men in Blue playing against Australia today in the ODI World Cup Final. She wrote, “Here’s wishing for peace for all (and a victory for our boys in blue)! I send you my love from cool and beautiful Shimla.”

About Zeenat Aman

In the 1970, Zeenat Aman began her acting journey and achieved breakthrough success with Haré Rama Haré Krishna, earning her a BFJA Award for Best Actress. After a decade of thriving as a star, her on-screen appearances reduced following her marriage to Mazhar Khan in 1985. They remained a couple until 1998 and have two sons together, Azaan and Zahaan Khan. Prior to Mazhar Khan, the actress was married to Sanjay Khan, and their marriage was annulled in 1979.

