Zeenat Aman hoots and cheers after seeing herself as Roma on big screen in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don-PICS

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman is known for her outstanding performances during the 1970s and 1980s. Not just hoarded with impeccable acting skills, but Zeenat also has a delectable tinge to her persona which attracts her fans towards her. While the spectacular actress has innumerable films to her credit, one of them tends to be the iconic 1978 Amitabh Bachchan starrer Don. Donning the avatar of Roma, Zeenat Aman was an absolute treat for cinema lovers in the movie. Recently, the movie’s special screening was conducted in Mumbai and the legendary actress also marked her attendance at the event.

Zeenat Aman attends a special screening of Don (1978) in Mumbai

The special screening of the movie Don, which took place at Mumbai’s Regal Cinema, seemingly left the veteran actress feeling ecstatic. She seemed to be thrilled to watch her on the big screen as Roma once again as she cheered and hooted looking at herself in theaters. Film Heritage Foundation recently released photographs from the event wherein Zeenat looked exhilarated by her on-screen presence.

More about Don

Featuring Amitabh Bachchan, Zeenat Aman, and Pran in the lead roles, the 1978 movie was written by Salim Javed and directed by Chandra Barot. The movie was put in the Golden Jubilee by Box Office India category and also stood as the third-highest-grossing Indian movie in the same year.

Let’s delve into Zeenat Aman’s other notable works

While Don has undoubtedly been one of the most remarkable works of the legendary actress, Zeenat’s exceptional acting skills can also be seen in her other movies including Dharam Veer, Qurbani, Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Hare Rama Hare Krishna and Mahaan, which released in 1983.

