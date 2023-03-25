Zeenat Aman is more of a 'Meme-at Aman’ today; Shares memes featuring herself: I’ve been in splits all morning

Zeenat Aman joined Instagram last month, and she has been winning over netizens’ hearts with her interesting, fun and meaningful posts. From talking about issues such as gender pay gap in Bollywood, to sharing fun anecdotes, Zeenat Aman has got her 160k followers hooked to her Instagram account. On Saturday morning, she shared yet another riveting post, in which she shared some memes featuring herself. Calling her more of a ‘Meme-at Aman’ this Saturday, she wrote that she has been laughing all morning as her sons introduced her to hilarious memes.

Zeenat Aman shares memes featuring herself

Her Instagram caption read, “This Saturday I am more of a Meme-at Aman than a Zeenat Aman.

I would be befuddled by the vagaries of Instagram if it weren’t for my kids. Fortunately, not only do they explain the app and it’s workings to me, they also introduce me to online humour! Today they showed me ‘Zeenat Aman memes’, and I’ve been in splits all morning. I just think they are so fantastically creative and funny. Not to mention that they’re a great use of images that would otherwise be redundant!”

She posted three memes that ‘really tickled’ her. She credited the first and third meme to a page on Instagram, while the second one was taken from Amitabh Bachchan’s profile. The meme showed a still from The Great Gambler, in which Big B and Zeenat Aman are seen taking a boat ride. “'Bhaiya Goregaon Lena Jalsa Hote Huye,” reads the text on the meme. Zeenat Aman wrote that there were other hilarious memes she saw, but their language was a ‘little too colourful’ for her to post. She also added that she would love to see more such memes featuring her, and that she would love for fans to share them with her.

Reacting to Zeenat Aman’s post, Soni Razdan commented, "Fabbbbb,” while Richa Chadha wrote, “killing it.” Chitrangda Singh commented, “You’re iconic !! That’s it. Period . Lots of love and good wishes always have loved your work your persona always.”

