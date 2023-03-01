Zeenat Aman kickstarts March with an adventurous 1997 pic from airfield; Shilpa Shetty and more REACT

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut and since then she has been making headlines with her posts. She has also been sharing interesting anecdotes, musings on her career, and much more. She is being appreciated by her fans for using the platform to share insights and highlight relevant issues. The actress is soon going to hit 100k followers on her handle as fans are loving her. In her latest post, Zeenat shared a throwback picture from an airfield and started the month of March with an adventurous post.

Zeenat Aman’s new post

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat shared a monochromatic throwback picture where she was seen posing in front of an aircraft wearing a beret, jacket and jeans. It was taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977. Along with the picture, Zeena wrote ‘Always winging it. Have an adventurous and happy March, everyone! (A snapshot from an airfield in Zurich, taken during the filming of Aashiq Hoon Baharon Ka in 1977.)’ As soon as she shared the picture, fans and celebrites were quick to drop their reactions. Archana Puran Singh commented ‘It is during these days that I was in college and majorly fan-girling you Zeenat Now revisiting these old pictures and memories of yours, I'm getting there again!’ whereas Shilpa Shetty wrote ‘OMG! #fangirl always.’

Check out the post here

Zeenat Aman on gender pay gap in Bollywood

Meanwhile, in her Instagram post before this, Zeenat Aman brought up the gender pay gap in Bollywood and how that has remained unchanged in the last 50 years. She recalled the disparity in the pay cheque between her male co-stars and herself, and while the industry has changed over the years, she pointed out that even today women in the film industry don’t have wage parity.

