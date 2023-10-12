Zeenat Aman missed wishing Amitabh Bachchan on his birthday; here's how she decided to 'make up for it'

Zeenat Aman is enjoying a kind of a second inning on Instagram where she has been very active lately. The Qurbani actress frequently shares her pictures and interesting anecdotes from her life on the platform. Today, she wished Amitabh Bachchan a belated happy birthday and shared a story about the only time she saw him arriving late on a film set.

Zeenat Aman shares a story about Amitabh Bachchan

Today, on October 12th, veteran actress Zeenat Aman took to Instagram to extend a belated happy birthday wish to Amitabh Bachchan. She wrote: "I missed wishing Mr. Bachchan on his birthday yesterday, so let me make up for it by telling a story about him that I mentioned previously. The story of the only time that I remember Mr. Bachchan being late to set. For reasons that will become clear - I’m not going to mention the name of the film we were shooting for, nor the year, nor the names of the director and producer involved."

The actress then recalled a time when Big B arrived an hour late on a set during a morning shoot. Just when she got to know about his arrival, Aman left her makeup room and rushed towards him. But the film's director saw her and hurled abuses at her, thinking that she had held up the shooting. She then went back to her makeup room with teary eyes and told her team to pack up. "Even as they zipped up my makeup kit, the lovely producer arrived at my door, followed closely by Mr. Bachchan. “Babs, I know it’s my fault. The man is a fool and he’s drunk. Let it go and let’s get to work,” he said. I accepted Mr. Bachchan’s apology of course but I was still stinging from the unwarranted dressing down I had received", she added. She finally agreed to the shoot and the director literally "threw himself" on her feet, begging for forgiveness. Aman concluded that even though she finished the shoot, she never worked with the director again.

Zeenat Aman and Bachchan have worked together on films like Don, Laawaris, Dostana, Mahaan, Pukar, and The Great Gambler among others. She is currently working on a film titled Margaon: The Closed File.

