Zeenat Aman opens up on her 'discreet' marriage: 'We eloped, and got married in Singapore'

The veteran actress of Bollywood, Zeenat Aman, has worked in several iconic films like Don, Dharam Veer, and Qurbani, among others. Lately, she has been very active on social media, where she often shares her thoughts on several things, including interesting anecdotes and unseen pictures. Recently, she opened up about her marriage.

Zeenat Aman opens up about her marriage

Today, on October 17th, Zeenat Aman took to her Instagram profile to share a wedding picture with her son. In it, the yesteryear actress looked absolutely ethereal in a blue Sharara dress. In the caption, she shared an interesting anecdote from her own wedding. She wrote: "My own wedding to the father of my children was a discreet affair. We eloped, and got married in Singapore in a low key ceremony with just two witnesses. But reserved as I am, I can’t deny the charm and madness of the “big Indian wedding”! The food, the music, the colours, the atmosphere of revelry - it’s infectious."

She also revealed another secret and said she had thrown out all her high heels.

Dating advice to people

Last month, Aman gave dating advice to the younger generation in a conversation on the show Swipe Ride. She advised people not to just "jump into the bed with the guy right away". Instead, take some time to know each other and then proceed further. She also advised women to be financially independent and invest in themselves.

About Zeenat Aman

In 1970, Zeenat Aman started her acting career and got her breakthrough with Haré Rama Haré Krishna which earned her a BFJA Award for Best Actress. After working for a decade as a successful star, she started to appear less frequently post her marriage with Mazhar Khan. The two had tied the knot in 1985 and they remained a couple until 1998. With him, she has two sons: Azaan and Zahaan Khan. Before him, Aman was married to Sanjay Khan. Their marriage was annulled in 1979.

