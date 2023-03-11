Zeenat Aman owns the ramp with confidence at Lakme Fashion Week; Fans call her a ‘legend’-WATCH

On Saturday, Zeenat Aman left everyone in awe after she walked the ramp for fashion designer Sahin Mannan on day 3 of Lakme Fashion Week in Mumbai. Zeenat Aman, who started her career as a model, returned to the ramp at the age of 71, and fans were in awe of the actress. Zeenat Aman was the show opener for Shahin Mannan as they launched their collection Circle Fall Winter 2023, and she was seen wearing a red and black ensemble by the designer.

Zeenat Aman walks the ramp at Lakme Fashion Week

A video shared by the official Instagram handle of Lakme Fashion Week shows Zeenat Aman walking the ramp, while the audience cheers loudly for her. She was seen wearing a three-piece outfit that consisted of a black shirt with red collar, paired with a sheer red-and-black printed shrug, and black pants. She wore matching footwear, black sunglasses, and flaunted her silver hair confidently. Needless to say, fans were in awe of her.

While one called her a ‘Legend,’ another Instagram user commented on the video of Zeenat Aman’s ramp walk, and wrote, ‘Absolutely amazing @shahinmannan what a fabulous show and collection. @thezeenataman rocked it! Legendary!’ ‘Just wow’, wrote another fan. Check out the video below!

Zeenat Aman on walking the ramp at 71

While speaking to News18, Zeenat Aman talked about the show and said that she began her career as a model, and has walked on many runways over the years. She said that it is exciting to walk the ramp again, while representing older women. “Some would say I’ve come full circle, and that fits in beautifully with Shahin’s concept. I enjoy Shahin’s quirky designs, and had faith that she would create a striking look for me,” she said.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Zeenat Aman makes her web series debut with Manish Harishankar's revolutionary show Showsttopper