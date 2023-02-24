Zeenat Aman pens down a thoughtful note on privacy: ‘I think there’s a fine line’
Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress who made her Instagram debut recently, took to her official handle and penned a thoughtful note on privacy. Read details...
Zeenat Aman, the legendary actress recently made her Instagram debut, to the much excitement of her diehard fans. The Satyam Shivam Sundaram star has been communicating with her fans and followers ever since she made her entry into the popular social networking platform, with some highly interesting posts. Aman often shares some lovely pictures, along with thought-provoking notes that give a great insight into her real-life persona. Interestingly, Zeenat Aman is now winning the internet with her note on privacy.
Zeenat Aman's Instagram post on privacy
The veteran actress took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely picture of herself. In the picture, Zeenat Aman is seen in a polka dot dress, which she paired with black ballerina shoes, a pair of statement glasses, and a black handbag. She also penned, a long, thoughtful note on privacy, which is now receiving much love from both her fans and industry members.
"A quick picture in the foyer before heading to a friend’s birthday party the other night. I know you may want to ask me which friend, so I will give you an answer about privacy. I think there’s a fine line between a healthy interest in a public figure or a person you admire, and an entitlement or desire to know every detail of their lives. The former is wonderful and that on which artists and audiences thrive. The latter is a drag for everyone involved and, in my view, keeps us from approaching new ideas and a higher level of conversation," wrote Zeenat Aman.
"The world is so spectacularly diverse and rich, I promise you there are more interesting things to learn than which celebrity met whom and where. Just a thought," concluded the legendary actress.
Check out Zeenat Aman's Instagram post, below:
Zeenat Aman to make a comeback?
After she made her Instagram debut, it was rumoured that Zeenat Aman is set to make a comeback to the film industry. However, the senior actress confirmed that she is not returning to the silver screen soon. However, Aman added that she is open to offers, even though she is not actively looking for an opportunity. "I am not, per se, planning a return to the silver screen, but nor am I closing that door. Creativity does not retire, and I would love to sink my teeth into a nuanced and impactful character," she wrote.
