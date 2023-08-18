Zeenat Aman recalls being charmed by an admirer with 'grand gesture' in THIS special way

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who recently made her Instagram debut, is in constant touch with her admirers and fans. All thanks goes to social media where the actress keeps on sharing beautiful pictures and some heartwarming anecdotes. Recently as well, the Hare Krishna Hare Rama actress shared a picture of herself when she was young and also penned a heartfelt note.

Zeenat Aman shares a beautiful picture along with a heartwarming anecdote

Zeenat Aman, who is known for her roles in classic films like Satyam Shivam Sundaram and Heera Panna, took to Instagram to share a beautiful photo of herself from her youth. Interestingly, in the caption, Aman shared a heartwarming anecdote from her early days of shoot.

She wrote, “A titbit from a makeup room many years ago. I won’t mention the time or place because it will stoke unwanted speculation, but I can share that I was in the radiance of youth. We had wrapped for the day, and I had returned to my tiny makeup room. Along with the usual clutter of Max Factor tubes and jars, I found a sizeable ribboned box on my table. The card simply bore my name, with no clue as to the sender.” Have a look:

The 71-year-old actress continued in the caption, “My curiosity was piqued. I unlaced the bow and opened the box to find another smaller box within it, and then yet another and another and another, all nested like Russian dolls. The last box had some weight to it. I popped it open and in it lay a tennis ball like some oversized neon pearl. Stuck to it was a handwritten note - the ball’s in your court.”

The veteran actress mentioned how she enjoyed the ‘charm’ and the ‘grand gesture’. Although, she revealed, she “unfortunately didn’t give the sender the pleasure” of her company.

At the end, Zeenat Aman asked her fans to share a grand gesture which they’ve received in the comment section.

Zeenat Aman’s Instagram debut

The veteran actress surprised everybody when she made her Instagram debut at the age of 71. She revealed in a report shared by India Today that she had no plans of being on the platform but her kids encouraged her because she loves writing. She said, “They had been telling me this for one year, so this time, I decided why not? Let me express myself. So, because of them, I got on the gram, as they say!”

