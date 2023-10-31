Zeenat Aman recalls being ‘taken aback’ on her first day on film set: ‘Where’s the glamor?’

Since joining Instagram, Zeenat Aman has been sharing the most interesting anecdotes and fun revelations, while also using the platform to highlight important issues. Today, she dropped a throwback picture, revealing what it was like when she arrived on a film set for the first time in 1970.

She described her surprise at how chaotic and unsophisticated the set looked, with wires cluttering the floor and old cameras mounted on rickety trolleys. It was a far cry from the glamorous scenes she had imagined.

Zeenat Aman opens up on her first day on film set

In her latest Instagram post, Zeenat Aman shared a throwback, monochromatic picture of herself from the 80s. In the caption, she talked about the poofy hair, exaggerated collar, and sparkling outfit- all of which were quite popular in the 80s. She said that it was from a fun test shoot. She further shared an anecdote from 1970, revealing that she was taken aback when she first arrived on a film set as it wasn’t what she had expected.

“The very first day that I walked onto a set in 1970, I looked around and was taken aback by how dull it all was. Wires snaked across the floor, heavy camera machinery was propped up on rusty trolleys, men ran hither and thither shouting instructions and ferrying supplies. It was nothing like I had imagined,” she wrote.

Zeenat Aman remembered questioning that the glamor was missing. She continued, “But where’s the glamour?” I exclaimed. OP Ralhan, my director, just smirked and drawled, “Babusha, YOU are the glamour”.

Soni Razdan commented on her post, and wrote, “Totally agree. You were my favorite and still are.” Meanwhile, Chitrangda Singh commented, “You’re soo cool ! You can make any era look glam !” A fan heaped praise on Zeenat Aman and wrote, “You still are an epitome of glamour....and the first word that pops in our mind when we talk about you,” while another one commented, “YOU are the epitome of glamour, style, and grace, @thezeenataman!”

Zeenat Aman’s films

Zeenat Aman’s acting career started in 1970, and her first few films include The Evil Within, Hulchul, and Hungama. However, her breakthrough came with Hare Rama Hare Krishna, in which she starred alongside Dev Anand.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman wishes everyone on Dussehra; says it's 'a moment to reflect on the transitory nature of our lives'