Zeenat Aman recalls how Dimple Kapadia stood by her publicly during 'difficult phase'; fans are all hearts

Zeenat Aman is one of the most loved celebrities in the film industry. The veteran actress did successful films such as Satyam Shivam Sundaram, Don, Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Qurbani, and many more. The veteran actress is also among the most active celebrities on Instagram.

Her admirers eagerly await her posts, often including a blast from the past, historical lessons, or trivia. Her most recent piece is all hearts as she penned a long note to praise Dimple Kapadia who stood by her during difficult times.

Zeenat Aman praises Dimple Kapadia in long note

Taking to Instagram, Zeenat Aman took a trip down memory lane and shared a picture with Dimple Kapadia and director Joy Mukherjee. The actress wrote, "I can't recollect where this picture was taken, but it quite certainly had something to do with the film Chhailla Babu. Perhaps it's a bts shot from set. I say this because while the chairs scream "production", I'm in my own clothes not a costume. With me are the director of the film Joy Mukherjee and the effervescent Dimple Kapadia, who must have been visiting set as she was married to the lead actor."

Zeenat Aman mentioned that both she and Dimple had significant career breakthroughs due to Raj Kapoor. Dimple, as a teenager, was cast in and played the lead role in Bobby, while Zeenat was able to challenge her "Western image" in Satyam Shivam Sundaram.

She clarified that her post wasn't solely about Dimple Kapadia's talent, although she acknowledged her abundant talent. Instead, she focused on the glimpse she had seen of Dimple's character. Zeenat recounted a difficult phase in her life when only a few people publicly supported her, Dimple being one of them. Despite facing criticism and scrutiny in her own life due to this decision, Dimple stood by Zeenat, showing her strength of character, which Zeenat continues to admire.

Zeenat expressed her doubt that Dimple is not on Instagram, but she hoped that her daughter Twinkle Khanna would convey her appreciation to her.

She also added a disclaimer at the end of the post, "On another note, please don’t be influenced by my smoking in this image! I’ll admit I enjoyed a few cigarettes a day between my late teens and early 30s, but that all went out of the window the minute I became pregnant with my firstborn!"

Zeenat Aman talks about her biopic

The actress keeps on sharing throwback pictures and shares unseen stories from the golden days of her cinema days. A while back, Zeenat Aman hinted about the possibility of her biopic. She took to her Instagram handle and shared a throwback monochromatic sizzling picture as she is seen dressed in a plunging neckline blouse paired with a ghagra.

In her elaborate post, the veteran star began her note by expressing, “You may dismiss this as the ranting of an old lady, but in my opinion, it would be foolish to make a biopic about me without actually involving me."

Zeenat Aman on the work front

On the work front, Zeenat Aman is gearing up, Bun Tikki, directed by fashion maestro-turned-filmmaker Manish Malhotra. In this venture, she'll share the screen with esteemed actors Shabana Azmi and Abhay Deol. The film is produced by Jyoti Deshpande, Dinesh Malhotra, and Marijke Desouza.

