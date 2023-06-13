Zeenat Aman recalls Roman vacay with kids; Reveals what happened after Italian busker played Yaadon ki Baaraat

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman made her debut on Instagram earlier this year. Since then, she has been sharing priceless anecdotes and archived pictures with her fans. On Tuesday, she took to her handle and shared a beautiful picture of herself. She also recalled a travel anecdote from her 2005 holiday in Rome with her sons. She revealed how an Italian busker played her song Yaadon ki Baaraat.

Zeenat Aman takes a walk down memory lane

In the picture, Zeenat looks pretty in an off-shoulder floral dress and flaunting her greys while enjoying in Goa. She completed her look with oversized sunnies. In her long caption, she also revealed that she was charmed by an Italian busker that she ended up emptying her wallet. She wrote, "An easy breezy afternoon in Goa with good food, a glass of wine and my family. I used to be the sort of traveller who packed their itinerary with “must sees” “must visits” and “must dos”. It was a great strategy in my youth, and allowed me to explore the world with my sons! Now I am much more relaxed in my approach to travel. Lazy breakfasts, catching up on my reading, playing board games, getting a massage, stepping out for a meal, watching a good show… these take priority over any chaotic bucket list."

The Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress added, "Now here’s a travel anecdote from those hectic sightseeing days. Italy, 2005. The boys and I were spending a few days in Rome before joining a cruise. Having seen the Colosseum, we were now seated in a lovely cafe in one of the city’s beautiful piazzas. At the corner of the square, an Italian busker was playing the accordion. As I spooned gelato into my mouth, I heard the unmistakable notes of ‘Yaadon ki Baaraat’! I looked up, and the busker walked over the cobble stone streets to serenade our table. I was so charmed by the moment, that I emptied my wallet into his hat! To this day, I’m not sure whether he recognised me or was just playing a Bollywood tune for the Indian family at the piazza!"

After she shared the post, director Tanuja Chandra commented, "Love the anecdote! If he didn’t recognise you, he must’ve thought - ‘there’s a gorgeous Indian woman’." Archana Puran Singh wrote, "What a memorable anecdote, Zeenat."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Zeenat is all set to make her OTT debut with a series titled Showstopper. It also stars Shweta Tiwari in the lead role.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Anarkali, Miranda Priestly to Moira Rose; Zeenat Aman shares list of iconic roles she would’ve loved to play