Zeenat Aman recalls the time when tabloids targeted her with 'malicious' and 'vicious' headlines

Zeenat Aman is one of the most iconic actresses from the 1970s and 1980s. She made her come back into the limelight with Karan Johar's Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and is very active on social media. Through her Instagram handle, the actress has been sharing her thoughts, pictures, and anecdotes from her life. These posts are being loved by her fans as well as Bollywood celebrities.

Zeenat Aman talks about being targeted by tabloids

Zeenat Aman recently shared the hard time she had because of certain tabloids. She shared the cover of several headlines that targeted her with sensational headlines during the late 1970s and early 80s. "If the headlines were to be believed, in 1979 I had cursed myself, in 1982 I was being picked on, in 1984 I was out of sync, in 1985 I was marching towards self-destruction, and in 1998 I was shattered!", she wrote. Zeenat then said that she initially subscribed to these magazines, but opted out after "vicious" headline. The yesteryear actress said that the stories were mostly full of lies. When they were right, it was a breach of privacy. In one instance, she confronted a magazine editor who kept giving her excuses and did not apologize. Eventually, these things took their toll on her and she went through bouts of anxiety and grief.

But the actress said that her "skin toughened" and realized that she shouldn't take it personally. She concluded the post by writing, "All this is just to say - people will always find a reason to talk, and so it’s probably best not to allow their opinion or perception to define your life. You can do that for yourself."

Zeenat Aman showers love on Ranveer Singh

Zeenat Aman played the role of OG Roma in the 1978 action film Don starring Amitabh Bachchan. Recently, Farhan Akhtar announced that Ranveer Singh will be replacing Shah Rukh Khan and heading Don 3. Zeenat took to Instagram to congratulate Ranveer. She wrote, “Congratulations, Ranveer! May you find a worthy 'junglee billi' to your Don!” The reference to the ‘Junglee Billi’ comment, comes from a scene in which Big B tells Roma, “Mujhe junglee billiyan pasand hain.” This dialogue was later used by SRK to Priyanka Chopra in Farhan Akhtar’s remake.

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman drops priceless throwback picture with Rekha; Fans call them 'original beauties'