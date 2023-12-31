Zeenat Aman reflects on 2023 as she glides by mural of herself: ‘The past is etched in stone’

Zeenat Aman, the yesteryear actress, is slowly becoming everyone’s favorite. After she made her way into the world of social media through Instagram, the veteran star has been taking us on a trip down memory lane and sharing a slice of the past with the audience. Recently, she looked back at the year that was.

Zeenat Aman reflects on 2023 and thanks fans for being with her on this journey

With her witty and thought-provoking Instagram posts, Zeenat Aman has proved that she’s the OG queen. A while ago, the senior actress of the Indian film industry reflected on 2023. As she walked past a mural of herself at Mumbai’s International Airport, she thanked her fans and admirers for being with her on the journey. The actress is also hopeful and excited to see what 2024 has in store for her.

Sharing a video of herself at the airport, she penned, “The past is etched in stone, or in this case, painted on the walls! You can’t change it, but you can always shape the future. Gliding by a mural of myself, and some of the greatest icons of Indian Cinema, that I stumbled upon at Mumbai’s International Airport. 2023 was a raucous and productive year for me, let’s see how 2024 unfolds. I’m grateful to each one of you on this journey with me. Cheers to chapters unwritten, a canvas untouched, and a year filled with infinite joy.”

Advertisement

Take a look:

Zeenat Aman advised fans to not take social media too seriously

Zeenat Aman has been breaking the glass ceiling and making powerful and inspiring statements on her Instagram. People are loving her so much that her follower count on the application rose significantly. As she touched upon the 500K number a couple of weeks ago, she thanked her fans. However, she also asked them to not take social media too seriously.

The Don actress wrote, “My Romeo is nowhere in sight, but I did see the ticker on my profile quietly cross the 500k followers count. It is simply extraordinary to me that I can connect with quite literally hundreds of thousands of you through this page. It has been an invigorating experience, for myself and no doubt my career. In these past months I have also observed the many deceits of social media. So, while I will thank you for your love, i will first say - don’t take social media too seriously. It is such a powerful tool. Use it to inspire, entertain and connect you. Not to fan your insecurities, ignite your envy or inject your venom. Now, I would be amiss to not express the extent of my gratitude. Our community and its growth has been entirely authentic and organic. And the love I have received is overwhelming. Thank you for sharing your memories, stories and appreciation with me both online and offline. I am honoured and delighted by you.”

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Zeenat Aman: 5 times veteran actress won hearts with Instagram posts