Zeenat Aman reveals British actor Rex Harrison said she should ‘get married immediately’: I had a good laugh…

Zeenat Aman has a strong social media game, and even though she only joined Instagram a few weeks ago, she has been winning hearts with her lovely posts on the social media platform. The veteran actress loves to share anecdotes, interesting observations, and fun stories behind her pictures. A few days after making her Instagram debut, Zeenat Aman shared that she also wants to use the platform to highlight causes and issues. She talked about gender pay gap in Bollywood in one post, and it went viral on Instagram. On Saturday, Zeenat Aman shared a new post in which she dropped a glamorous picture of herself from Shalimar mahurat. She revealed the interesting backstory behind it!

Zeenat Aman drops a picture from the ‘mahurat’ of the film Shalimar

Zeenat Aman starred in Krishna Shah’s 1978 movie Shalimar, which also starred Dharmendra, Shammi Kapoor, Prem Nath and Aruna Irani. Apart from this, British actor Rex Harrison and American actors Sylvia Miles and John Saxon had supporting roles in the film. Sharing a black-and-white picture of herself from the film’s ‘mahurat’, Zeenat Aman wrote that she saw this picture on the Internet, and wanted to add some context to it. Sharing the backstory of the picture, she wrote, “The year was 1977, and the cast and crew of Krishna Shah’s Shalimar had gathered at the Turf Club in Mumbai for the film’s ‘mahurat’. It was a packed, high profile event and everyone was dressed to the nines. My glorious silver gown was created by renowned costume designer Mani Rabadi based on a design of my own making. Its plunging neckline and sleek silhouette certainly turned some heads. In fact, Mani literally sewed me into the gown to give it that exquisite fit.”

Zeenat Aman on what British actor Rex Harrison told her on the Shalimar set

Zeenat Aman further shared that many international actors were present that day, including Gina Lollobrigida. She mentioned that Gina backed out of the production later, amidst rumours that they had locked horns. She also revealed that while Rex Harrison wasn’t there at the event, he was a part of the film. “One day on set, he told me - “ A beautiful girl like you should get married immediately”. I had a good laugh over that. "And for the record, I think that’s a terrible reason to get married,” she wrote. She concluded by writing that while the film Shalimar didn’t win over the audience, it was a ‘thrilling adventure’ all the same.

Manisha Koirala dropped high-five emojis on Zeenat Aman’s post, while Archana Puran Singh commented, “Gosh Zeenat. No wonder you've been irreplaceable... forever !!” Another comment on the post read, “You have wonderful storytelling skills. I do hope you’re writing an autobiography.”

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Zeenat Aman owns the ramp with confidence at Lakme Fashion Week; Fans call her a ‘legend’-WATCH