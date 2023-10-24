Zeenat Aman reveals Dev Anand never had hairdressers or choreographers on sets; here's why

Most of us were not even born when veteran actor Zeenat Aman made her acting debut. However, we are still aware of her talent and have also seen a couple of her movies. This is how legendary she is. Ever since she came online and began posting about her private life, she has garnered the love of scores of fans and followers. She also worked with senior actor Dev Anand. Recently, the Hulchul actress spoke about her co-star and revealed he never had a hairdresser or choreographer on set.

Zeenat Aman reveals Dev Anand never had hairdressers or choreographers on sets

Even though Zeenat Aman made her debut in 1970, she rose to fame after she acted in the film Hare Rama Hare Krishna with late actor Dev Anand. During an event, Aman spoke about the bond she shared with her co-actor. She also revealed some unknown secrets about him. According to The Indian Express, the Yaadon Ki Baaraat actress shared the reason why Anand didn’t have hair stylists in his movie sets. She said, “His films had no hairdressers. They would otherwise make bouffants and different hairstyles. But he wanted a plain look with just a parting.”

Further talking about the Guide actor, she divulged that he didn’t prefer choreographers or dance directors as they would come and teach on counts. “He didn’t want all of that and would just ask one to move by the natural rhythm of the body and their mood,” she added.

Zeenat Aman on 100 years of Dev Anand

A couple of weeks ago, the film personality took to Instagram and shared two throwback images with Dev Anand from their movies. She dedicated the post to Dev Saab and spoke about his impressive style and personality. She had penned, “Stylish, suave and prolific, he was a dynamo beyond compare. And what generosity of talent! He sparked careers (mine included), brought together creative heads, and made films that resonated across generations.”

The Don actress further added, “It gladdens my heart to see his legacy honoured an entire century since his birth. In recent days, I’ve been overwhelmed with requests for comments about him but there is little to add to what I’ve already said. Though I posted a three-part series about him just a few weeks ago, I can’t resist the nostalgia of these two frames from our earliest films together. They will be instantly recognisable to my older followers, but I’m not so sure about you younger lot,” Aman wrote.

