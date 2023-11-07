Zeenat Aman reveals suffering from eye condition called ptosis; 'Recovery has been slow, steady and is ongoing'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has revealed that for the past 40 years, she has been suffering from a condition called ptosis and discussed how it obstructed her vision. Discussing her battle with the condition at length, she said how it was difficult for her to come to terms with it since she was associated with Bollywood, where appearance holds immense meaning and further gave a health update stating that she has been recovering slowly lately.

I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now: Zeenat Aman on battle with ptosis

Taking to her Instagram account this morning and sharing a couple of photos from the hospital room, Zeenat Aman disclosed that she has been suffering from a condition called ptosis and gave a health update, “Recovery has been slow, steady, and is ongoing. But I’m happy to share that my vision is so much clearer now.”

She went on to discuss her condition at length and said that for the past 40 years, she has been a victim of ptosis and that it was the result of an injury that she suffered several decades ago. She further added how it became acute later and obstructed her vision.

She also added how it was tough for her to come to terms with the condition as it affected her appearance and revealed that it narrowed down her opportunities and made her the ‘subject of unwanted attention.’



“But despite the gossip, the comments, and the questions, I never felt diminished by it. It helped of course that there were always a few stalwarts that stood by me and chose to work with me still,” added the legendary actress.

She proceeded to write about ptosis and recalled that despite receiving the available treatments, they ended up being unsuccessful but things changed this year in April when she was informed about a surgery that could be of help.

Zeenat Aman said she underwent a heap of tests and recalled being “terrified” during one of the mornings at the hospital. She also added that her son Zahaan stood by her side during the time.

Fans wish a speedy recovery to Zeenat Aman

After the actress opened up about her condition, netizens flocked to the comment section of her Instagram post with many showering her with “Lots of love”. “Love, Respect, Salute,” read a comment of a fan and many others wished the actress “speedy recovery”.

