Zeenat Aman says people had 'more interest' in her face, figure than intellect; Talks about Instagram debut

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman has been hitting headlines for all the right reasons. Ever since she made her debut on Instagram, she has been winning hearts on the Internet. She keeps treating fans with interesting anecdotes and priceless pictures from the archives. Recently, in an interview, the iconic actress spoke about people referring to her appearance on social media as a 'comeback'. She doesn't believe it's her comeback because she never went away. Zeenat also spoke about how people had 'more interest' in her looks than her intellect.

Zeenat Aman on making her debut on Instagram

While speaking to Vogue India, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress revealed that her son Zahaan and his partner Cara took almost seven months to convince her to join Instagram. She shared that she has found the freedom to express herself on Instagram. She also spoke about receiving messages from across the world.

She said, "Every day, I wake up to a slew of messages from across the world: Syria and Ukraine, Fiji and Australia, Thailand and Mexico...the geographical scope of my followers fascinates me because it was intangible in my youth—a time before the internet. This isn’t a comeback, but it is something of a coming around. I am only today acknowledging the impact of my career on the lives of thousands of strangers. That people remember my work and were positively influenced by it makes me happy. They may not know me personally, but I represent something to them—perhaps a beautiful memory or a moment of empowerment—and that is an invaluable privilege."

Zeenat Aman on pushing the envelope

During the interview, the legendary actress said that though she leveraged her looks, she 'chose roles that pushed the envelope'. Zeenat added, "I realised early on that the world desired youth and beauty from women in the film industry. So I leveraged my looks, but I also chose roles that pushed the envelope. Still, there was far more interest in my face and figure than there ever was in my intellect. This is one reason that I have loved ageing—it has evened the scales."

Zeenat has worked in several hit films including Hare Rama Hare Krishna, Laawaris, Don, Roti Kapada Aur Makaan, Dostana, and others.