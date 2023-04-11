Zeenat Aman shares guidebook on parenthood with a throwback PIC; Says 'We must accept our children for...'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently made her Instagram debut and since then she has been making headlines with her posts. The actress has taken the social media by storm with her interesting captions on each photo, where she is expressive of her thoughts. She pens down interesting anecdotes, reflects upon her life, and musings on the industry. Zeenat is being appreciated by her fans for using the platform to share insights and highlight relevant issues. In her latest post, Zeenat shared a throwback picture with her sons Zahaan and Azaan along with a long note on parenthood.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Zeenat shared a throwback picture with her sons and penned a long note on parenthood. She said that there is no guidebook in the world that can really prepare someone for parenthood as it’s exhilarating, overwhelming, joyous and challenging. She wrote, ‘Once my children were born, they became my sole priority. And as a single mother to two boys, I felt doubly responsible for my babies. More than anything I wanted to protect them, and shape them to be kind and loving men. My approach to motherhood has always rested on the bedrock of unconditional love. I believe this is what each one of us who chooses to become a parent, owes our children. When I hear of people rejecting their kids for reasons such as their sexual orientation, choice of partner or desired profession, it fills me with sadness and anger. We must accept our children for the individuals they are and support them to meet life as they choose to.’

Furthermore, she added that, ‘My boys are strapping adults in their thirties now, and it feels as though their childhood zipped by before I could catch my breath. So, here are some optional pearls of wisdom for any new parents. Enjoy every moment that you can with your babies, and don’t beat yourself up over the small things. A broken plate here or a teacher’s note there, hardly signal the end of the world. We don’t owe our children perfection, we owe them love, support and guidance.’

As soon as Zeenat shared the post, fans and friends flooded the comment section with their reactions.rcommented, ‘I'm discovering a new Zeenat through your posts now Z Love what you wrote here! And right from when you were carrying Azaan... motherhood was a role you were born to and revelled in. I totally agree with your advice to young patents: enjoy every moment with your kids for they grow up all too soon! I do so look forward to "reading" your Instagram posts Zeenat. Much love,’ whereas Shweta Bachchan wrote, ‘Well said, as always.’

