Zeenat Aman shares her honest thoughts on Chhailla Babu with throwback photo, admits film hasn't 'aged well'

Zeenat Aman, the veteran Bollywood actress established herself as a household name with her decades-long acting career. The legend broke all pre-existing norms of a Hindi cinema heroine with her entry and carved a niche for herself with some very bold yet performance-oriented and author-backed roles. Now, as a senior member of the film fraternity, Zeenat Aman has been sharing her valuable thoughts on her films and various other topics, quite often on social media. The actress, who made her Instagram debut a few months back, is highly active on the platform and has been winning the internet with her candidness and sensibility.

Zeenat Aman shares her a throwback photo from the sets of Chhailla Babu

Recently, Zeenat Aman took to her official Instagram handle and shared a lovely throwback photo from her yesteryear film Chhailla Babu, which was originally released in 1977. She also shared a long note with the picture, confessing her honest thoughts on the film and her iconic dialogue 'Nahiiiin' which made her character quite famous over the years.

"Chhailla Babu was a suspense thriller that rocked the box office in 1977. It was produced by the lovely and easy-going Shomu Mukherjee, directed by Joy Mukherjee, and starred Rajesh Khanna. Romance, action, music, drama - it had everything in spades. Including a long drawn out “nahiiiiiiiin” by yours truly, which I think we can agree is pretty much the hallmark of Bollywood masala," wrote Zeenat Aman in her post. "This snapshot was captured in between takes of the climactic action sequence that we shot at sea in Goa. And yes, I got to throw some punches too," she added.

Check out Zeenat Aman's post:

Zeenat Aman thinks the film hasn't 'aged well'

Interestingly, the veteran actress also confessed that the film, which was quite popular among the audiences when it was released, has not aged well, and also admitted that it makes her cringe now. "My outfits in the film were awesomely flamboyant. So what am I wearing here? A black and pink (fake) leather bustier, a matching skirt, a scarf, and knee-high boots. And the entire ensemble was embellished with metallic studs! How’s that for an “outfit of the day”?" wrote the actress in her post.

"As an aside, I will admit that so many of the films that we made back then haven’t aged too well. In fact, my younger followers would be appalled by the “red Indian” sequence in this film. Quite frankly, it makes me cringe too. Such caricatures were entirely the norm back then, and I am glad that I know better now!" concluded Zeenat Aman in her post.

