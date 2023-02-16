Zeenat Aman shares throwback pic from Satyam Shivam Sundaram's look test; Reacts to 'accusations of obscenity'

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman, who ruled the 70s and 80s like a queen, recently made her debut on Instagram. Her fans were elated to see her on the picture-sharing app. She received a grand welcome from netizens. Since her Instagram debut, the gorgeous actress has been sharing precious memories from the past. Today, Zeenat Aman took to her handle and shared a picture of herself from the look test in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She also reacted to the accusation of obscenity for playing Rupa in the film. 'I did not find anything obscene about the human body'

In the picture, Zeenat Aman looks stunning as ever. She is dressed in her character's costume. Along with the picture, the actress penned a long note. In her note, she revealed that she was always quite 'amused by the accusations of obscenity'. She also said that she didn't find anything 'obscene about the human body'. Her post read, "This picture was taken by photographer J P Singhal during a look test for Satyam Shivam Sundaram around 1977. We shot the series at R K Studios, and my costumes were designed by Oscar winner Bhanu Athaiya. Anyone acquainted with the history of Bollywood will know that there was much controversy and brouhaha about my character Rupa in Satyam Shivam Sundaram. I was always quite amused by the accusations of obscenity as I did not and do not find anything obscene about the human body."

She further wrote, "I am a director’s actor and these looks were part of my job. Rupa’s sensuality was not the crux of the plot, but a part of it. As it is, the set is not even remotely a sensual space. Every move is choreographed, rehearsed and performed in front of dozens of crew members. Director Raj Kapoor (Rajji) had brought me on board the film, but was concerned about my “western” image. He was unsure whether the audience would accept me in this avatar, and so conducted this look test. Later, on the basis of this test, we shot a small reel picturised on Lata ji’s famous song ‘Jaago Mohan Pyare’ from the 1956 film Jagte Raho." In her long post, Zeenat Aman revealed that Raj Kapoor hosted a special screening of the film for the distributors to see their response. Post the screening, the 'rights for all territories were immediately sold'. Soon after she shared the post, several people were seen praising her. A user wrote, "There is and there will be no one like you! Another user wrote, "Legend for a reason." Since her Instagram debut, Zeenat gained 20.4k followers.

