Zeenat Aman shows how to 'beat the heat' in NEW pic; Karan Johar, Mrunal Thakur and others can't stop gushing

Veteran actress Zeenat Aman recently made her debut on Instagram and since then she has been impressing netizens with her priceless content. Zeenat keeps treating fans with her interesting anecdotes from the sets and archived pictures. On Thursday evening, she took to her handle and dropped a still from her hit film, Satyam Shivam Sundaram. She shared a hot picture of herself from the film and gave a tip to beat the scorching heat.

Zeenat Aman sets the Internet on fire with her still from Satyam Shivam Sundaram

In Satyam Shivam Sundaram, she essayed the role of Rupa and she was seen opposite Shashi Kapoor. Directed by Raj Kapoor, the film still has a massive fanbase. In the picture shared on her handle, she is seen lying down on a mat in her red and green saree. Along with it, Zeenat wrote, "It’s hot, hot, hot. Take a cue from Rupa… here’s one way to beat the heat! Any other suggestions?" Have a look:

Soon after she shared the picture, several celebs were seen reacting to it. Ace designer Manish Malhotra commented, "You looked stunning in the film in the Rustic look and I love the music of the film." Sanjay Kapoor wrote, "Chimpu and me saw SSS 20 times at RK , Still remember Raj uncle had put your pictures in Loni of your look test which were stunning." Shweta Bachchan, Karan Johar, Rhea Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur and Sanya Malhotra dropped fire emojis in the comments section. Even fans were left in awe.

A fan wrote, "This movie was so banned at my home for your absolute provocative dressing. It was just recently I watched it and cannot help but admire your absolute beauty and sensuality. You were always always always ahead of your times @thezeenataman ji. And your grace and stoicism right now is inspiring!" Another fan commented, "Mesmerising Nostalgia @thezeenataman … thx for sharing this … please share some interesting anecdote from the movie."

Satyam Shivam Sundaram was released in 1978. The beautiful title song was sung by Lata Mangeshkar and it is still one of the most loved songs.

